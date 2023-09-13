Jesus Living On in Chicano Park

by Ernie McCray

Every time I’d look over

at my good brother, Jesus Nieto,

while a rapper

was doing his thing

to funk beats

or while other music played

or while the Kumeyaay elders prayed,

blessing this rather sublime day,

he’d be sitting back in his wheelchair

wearing that soft gentle smile of his

on his contented face

and how could he not

be as he was,

sitting there among a sizeable number of

handsome looking people

enjoying a nice day in the park,

especially when it’s Chicano Park,

a National Historic Landmark,

to honor

a mural

that has him painted in it,

wearing a colorful red shirt

behind the words

“BOOKS NOT WAR,”

a wonderful work of art

commemorating MEChA,

a Chicano student movement

born out of the heart and soul

of the struggles for justice

for Black folks

and Chicano folks

carried out in the streets

in the 60’s,

given birth to keep that spirit alive

through bringing young Mexican American college students

into the fold of being “woke,”

a mission that Jesus and other folks honored

on the mural

took on, full on,

Jesus serving as a MEChA advisor

at San Diego State

for years, passionately

inspiring seekers of college degrees,

to know from whence they came

and to actively care about their communities,

as he does,

to be aware of what’s going on in the world,

as he is,

to take leadership

in making

the necessary changes

required to make lives

better for their people,

as he has,

to embrace their Chicano-ness

with naturalness

as he has modeled

in his classroom

as a distinguished dedicated multi-cultural educator

and in his life beyond academia.

It’s called being committed to the cause,

and no one goes all out more for

what’s right than Jesus.

As I watched him

sitting and smiling

at what was going on around him

I thought how satisfying it must be for him

knowing that

his image

will be looked upon

by many generations to come,

keeping hope alive.

It was a joy watching him.