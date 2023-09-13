Reader Rant: ‘New Pier Designs Will Destroy OB’s World-Class Surf’

By Anonymous Surfer
I’ve been surfing OB for decades and as a teenager I remember the 1966 World Class Surfing Contest held at Ocean Beach. Every year since there’s been important surfing contests in the waves right off the OB Pier.
I think now that the new designs for the OB Pier are horrible and will destroy the very surf spot that has put OB on the surfing map.
Any widening of the current pier’s footprint will have to eat into the surf on both sides of the pier. This is crazy!
Does anyone else feel this way? Anyone else upset about the loss of OB surf?
I also remember how OB people stood up during the summer of 1970 and loudly and plainly said ‘no!’ to the city’s plans for a jetty that would have destroyed the surf down at what’s now Dog Beach. We used to call it “North Beach.”
OB surfers unite!
Well it does come down to the fact that the current pier can’t remain there forever at this point. So what should be done?
The Rag wanted to get anon surfer’s views out there and we obviously helped with graphics but we don’t necessarily agree.
Totally fair, but unfortunately it’s a situation that can’t be avoided.
The original design was at the bottom of Narragansett st.
Better for fishing . Not screwing up the surf at Newport.
One thing everyone agrees on is that moving the pier from its current footprint would be a major complication without a great reason. And, like I said, if they really do widen the gaps between the sets of pier columns, that break could be easily available to surf again.
Surfing has come up in every discussion about the pier. It was originally placed in a spot where it ruined the left off the reef to the south, unless you wanted to shoot the pier. Engineers are saying that improvements in materials and designs will allow for much wider gaps between sets of pier columns making it much less dangerous to surf under the pier. That would be a welcome change, I’m sure.