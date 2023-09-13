Reader Rant: ‘New Pier Designs Will Destroy OB’s World-Class Surf’

By Anonymous Surfer

I’ve been surfing OB for decades and as a teenager I remember the 1966 World Class Surfing Contest held at Ocean Beach. Every year since there’s been important surfing contests in the waves right off the OB Pier.

I think now that the new designs for the OB Pier are horrible and will destroy the very surf spot that has put OB on the surfing map.

Any widening of the current pier’s footprint will have to eat into the surf on both sides of the pier. This is crazy!

Does anyone else feel this way? Anyone else upset about the loss of OB surf?

I also remember how OB people stood up during the summer of 1970 and loudly and plainly said ‘no!’ to the city’s plans for a jetty that would have destroyed the surf down at what’s now Dog Beach. We used to call it “North Beach.”

OB surfers unite!