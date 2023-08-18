With the Help of Hollywood We’ll Define Ourselves

by Ernie McCray

I see the movie industry

as a huge answer to

the way our society

defines Black people

so negatively

because Hollywood is a master

when it comes to painting an image

of a people,

as I remember growing up

watching many a movie

that made the world seem

All-White

with a range of characters

on the silver screen

ranging from

ordinary human beings to

pillars of society and kings and queens

but often when a Black character appeared on the scene

they were

yes-sir-ring

and yes-ma’am-ing

and bowing and kowtowing

and grinning

to beat the band,

mightily reduced as human beings,

and gradually, over time,

we got to see

a Black actor

give life to a troubled inner city school kid,

and go on to play a cop

named Mister Tibbs,

and a Black actress

gave strong African American women

in Black History

their due,

and the musical, “Carmen Jones,”

verified Black sexiness

to the bone

but our dramas still needed

more meat on the bones,

and blaxploitation flicks

came along

with characters easy-on-the-eye like

Shaft, one suave manly private eye,

and a hip flamboyant cocaine dealer

called Superfly,

and Foxy Brown,

taking White gangsters down,

fun to watch but heavy on

thug life

and mean streets

leaving descendants of Africa

still narrowed down

to a few caricatures of ourselves

when there are so many layers to

who we are

and who we are,

today in filmdom,

is being fleshed out more fully

than in the years gone by

as we’ve been seen in the cinema,

relatively recently,

among other facets of our humanity,

as space engineers

and spelling champs

and debaters

and infiltrators of the KKK…

and one Super Hero comic-book-like-screen play

featuring Black thespians

happens to be one of the highest grossing movies

ever made,

one that has inspired younger generations of Black folks

to think of themselves grandly,

to fantasize and think creatively,

in a spirit of “Wakanda Forever,

with open minds about

human possibilities,

to dream big dreams,

to stand tall with Black Pride.

Oh, the more tinsel town,

with its power to define

shines a light on Black life,

the more truths

will come to light

and those who try to put us in a box

of their liking,

like the powers-that-be

that try to alter Black History,

will be left by the wayside

as we

will define ourselves.