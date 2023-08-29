It’s Time to Stop the Military Air Shows at Miramar

By Judi Curry and Gil Field

Has anyone noticed that the San Diego Veterans For Peace, a local veterans organization, has for the last six years been educating local citizens about the dangers and environmental damage inherent in the Miramar Air Show, an annual event at MCAS Miramar each September?

They have mentioned the dangers involved with having high speed jets flying all over our city for at least a week each year, given that 10% of Blue Angels pilots have been killed in practices or shows.

They have mentioned the significant expenditures of US taxpayer monies this show requires every year, as we add $1.5 trillion to our mounting Federal debt each year.

They have attended the show themselves and found small children, often under five years old, being shown and admiring terrible weapons of war, as if they were toys. They have noticed the number of expensive tents and displays and carry off “swag” set up at the show by the largest defense contractors from around San Diego.

The Defense Department released its 2022 Climate Adaptation Plan Progress Report, Executive Order 14008, Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad and Executive Order 14057, Catalyzing Clean Energy Industries and Jobs Through Federal Sustainability, which requires that each federal agency develop, climate adaptation plans, better known as CAPs, and annual progress reports to communicate agency action to bolster climate adaptation and resilience.

And yet, this environmentally damaging “Air Show” continues to happen, as the planet gets hotter and hotter.

Given these DOD service wide climate change goals with annual progress reports, the San Diego Veterans for Peace asked the leadership at Miramar to send a representative from the USMC to attend one of our monthly veterans meetings, to dialogue with us about the status of the Air Show, but they refused, in writing, to send a representative.

It is a crying shame that the leadership at MCAS Miramar continually shows no concern about these dangers. And given the newly adopted Department of Defense climate change goals, one would think there is a mandate to stop having this “Air Show” in which fighter jets fly all over San Diego, dropping tons of fuel and emitting poisonous exhaust, all of which adds to the global warming of the planet.

And let’s take it one step further by calling attention to the F/A-18 fighter jet that crashed just the other day killing the pilot. And where did it crash? On a remote part of the base east of Interstate 15! Man, that is real close…..This was an experienced pilot; one that was not “practicing” for an airshow and he lost his life.

As an educator, it has always bothered me to think that the USMC is encouraging youngsters to attend these shows; encouraging them to think about “killing others”; encouraging them to endanger the environment and never giving alternatives. And there are many, if you think about it.

What can be done to protect the environment? You want to fly an airplane? Great. Take flying lessons. Does it have to be to engage in warlike activities? Hell no!

It is time for the USMC to take a realistic look at what is happening to our planet; to take a step in preventing climate change that may destroy our planet sooner than anyone anticipated. It is time to stop these “shows” that benefit no one but at the same time cause harm to the environment. Yes people. This “entertainment” has outlived its purpose, and it is harming the world, not just San Diego, by continually harming the environment that we all need to survive.

And, one other aside – I would like to call your attention to a short movie that was made a few years ago by members of SDVFP calling attention to the excesses of the Miramar Air Show and how small children were being taught that “. . . war was great fun.” It can be seen here .

Is this what you really want for your children? Grandchildren? I think not!