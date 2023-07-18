‘Everybody In the Water’

Everybody in the Water: It’s Hot. Stay Cool. Stay Safe.

By Colleen O’Connor

The heat wave is here to stay. Some suggestions.

Find some shade. Some trees. Some fountains. Pool. Ocean or Bay. Some Water.

Get in it. By it. Under it. On it. Drink it. Lots of it.

One of the great gifts of San Diego’s geography is the water that surrounds us. Find a municipal pool near you. LIST here. See for yourself.

Perhaps the politicians will extend those hours, especially the “shallow end only” times, and fund more lifeguards. Open the pools and keep them open. Pay the lifeguards more. And let children in free.

Less photo ops and more solutions.

Get in it, even if you just stand. Be your own lifeguard. Take the children. Keep them close by. Hold their hands. Stay in the shallow end. Less than 4 ft. Same with the ocean water, only be safer. Always be by their side. Water wings or children’s life vests are a big plus. Also, sunscreen.

Perhaps the County Administration building will turn on the front display fountains to let everyone get happily wet.

Or the schools lucky enough to have pools will extend their hours and let the public in. Even cooling centers are a gift. Ask your neighbors or local church about those shelters.

If none of the above is available, cold showers help. Fans and air-conditioning for those inside and lucky enough to have either provide relief.

And no need to worry about another “drought.” El Nino is a near certainty. More rain than normal is coming to San Diego. And after the recent run of fabulous drenching, the City has more than enough water.

Everybody in the water. And every San Diegan should stay cool, safe, and hydrated.