by Ernie McCray
I had the honor of hanging out with some kids
at the Youth Peace Camp
at the
San Diego First Church of The Brethren,
and I enjoyed every single second I spent
with those beautiful people,
leaving them at the end of the evening,
with a glowing smile on my face
which I maintained
listening to some soulful
old school rhythm and blues
as I kick-backed
on a smooth Lyft ride home
that allowed me to think about
how nicely the evening had gone,
how it had begun with the singing of a couple of songs:
“What Does it Take to be a Peacemaker?”
and
“Let’s Circle Up,”
songs written by the
campers gathered there,
one song conveying
that what it takes to make peace
is kindness, love,
patience, grace,
courage, hope,
forgiveness,
mindfulness,
the other song
about getting together
to know each other
and solving problems
and getting rid of walls
and telling and listening to stories
and sharing feelings
and treasuring and honoring
each other for our uniqueness,
all of this a perfect lead-in
for my reading of a poem
I had written for my first assembly with students
when I was a new principal at a school,
a poem where I made fun of my feet
because they’re size 14,
and I shared things I like to do
and how big a jock I am,
my point being to the campers
that the poem was written
in a spirit of love
and it bonded me with a few hundred students
at the beginning of a new school year,
and how love, playing on one of their themes,
is essential to creating peace,
as it’s a way of letting people you’re around
know who you are
and what you have to offer
towards keeping peace
in your human interactions.
A simple loving gesture as an action.
When I arrived home
I felt hope
in my soul
and in my bones.
Listening to those kids
I sense they’re on the right track
to creating
a peaceful world
as they’ve already
set the tone.
