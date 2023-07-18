Fun Times in OB: Following Up With the City on Whether Bacon Street Is a ‘Bicycle Boulevard’, Why Re-Paving Was Delayed

By Geoff Page

In The Rag’s June 12 story about the OB Planning Board’s June meeting was an account of a presentation by the city explaining the Bacon Street roundabout.

There were two outstanding questions. One was about where one of the city’s slides came from. The other question was about what delayed the Bacon St. paving project.

Here is what happens when answers are sought.

Bacon Street – NOT a Bicycle Boulevard

The picture below is one of the slides from the city’s presentation.

The image shows the intersection of Brighton Ave. and Bacon St. with round green dots running down each. In the legend, the wording “Bicycle Boulevard” is highlighted in yellow. However, next to the wording are three square – not round – dots. Additionally, the map shows representations of the buildings on those streets.

Having been through instances where incorrect information is given out, purposely, by the cycling advocates, this writer reviewed the Bicycle Master Plan for what was on the slide. It was nowhere to be found.

When the presenter, Philip Rust, was asked where the slide image came from, he immediately turned things over to the city’s Communications Department. And the obfuscation began.

The following exchange occurred with Anthony Santacroce, Supervising Public Information Officer, and this writer, between June 27 and July 12. This was just to find out where the image on the slide came from.

Writer: “Can you tell me what page of the Bicycle Master Plan this is?”

Santacroce: “I don’t know if it’s a page in the bicycle master plan. For the purposes of the slide in question is just serves as a visual reference.”

Writer: “The slide in question showed it was from the Bicycle Master Plan. I want to know if it is or not. I can’t find it in the master plan so I want to know if the slide was correct.”

Santacroce: “I’m available at 619-602-2805 if you would like to keep going back and forth.”

Writer: “I don’t need to talk about it — I just need to know if the picture in that slide is in the bicycle master plan or not.”

Santacroce: “Please see bicycle master plan attached.”

Writer: “I have the Master Plan. I’ve already said I can’t find this in the plan. All I need to know is the page number of what you sent me, why is that a problem of any kind?”

Writer: “Are you going to answer my question and provide the page number of that document you sent? If it is not in the Bicycle Master Plan, then where did it come from?”

Writer: “I am waiting for a response, Mr. Santacroce. Please provide the page number from the Master plan the slide came from, or please provide the source of that graphic, if it is from some other document.”

Santacroce: “I sent you the Master Plan but if I must provide the page number for you as well, it is page 104. Also page 49 of the OB Community Plan. Any further questions or clarifications I’m available by phone.”

Writer: “Page 104 in the Master Plan is a blank page. Page 49 of the OB Community Plan is a page of text. This wasn’t even close. I don’t need a phone call. I need an answer that seems to be impossible to provide for some reason.”

Santacroce: “Again, I’m at 619-602-2805.”

Writer: “I prefer answers in writing. Very simple and easy to do.”

Santacroce: “Ok. I will be here if you need further assistance. 619-602-2805.”

Writer: “I went into the Master Plan and used page 107 of the pdf and I think that was the number you gave me, not the document page number. Still not a match. I did the same thing with the OB Community Plan, still no match.

Writer: I’m going to assume now that you have no idea where the graphic came from or that you do know and are refusing to tell me the source. That’s how I’ll write it up.”

Crickets after that. Why is this significant? Rust called Bacon a “bicycle boulevard” and the slide also identified it that way. But, it is not true. The Master Plan shows a lot of routes as “Proposed” bicycle boulevards but the streets have never been designated that way. This is a minor fact the cycling advocates disregard and rely instead on just saying it to make it true.

This same language was placed in a draft letter by the Peninsula Community Planning Board, by a cycling advocate, about Evergreen Street. The language was removed, to their chagrin, when it was made clear the street was never designated a bicycle boulevard.

The reason it matters is that streets designated bicycle boulevards can, and probably will, see major changes, like the Bacon Street roundabout. People living along these streets and others who use them will be affected by various modifications designed to favor cycling over cars.

It seems a public review would be in order if a much-used street was up for this designation. This may be the reason why it has not happened yet. Another may be money. If a street is designated this way, money will need to be spent on some of the following:

Significant pavement striping and signage.

Concrete chokers at the end of the street to keep vehicles out

Loop detectors so bikes can activate a traffic signal

Mini traffic circles

Speed humps

Raised medians at intersection to prevent cars from turning into the boulevard with a cut through so bicycles can make the turn

In the end, the city demonstrated again that anything the city says needs to be verified because the information cannot be trusted. It appears the slide image was taken from some other document and the city refuses to divulge it.

Delayed Bacon Street paving

As related in the June 12 story about the OB Planning Board’s June meeting, the city stated that the new roundabout being planned for the intersection of Bacon and Brighton did not delay the Bacon Street paving work scheduled for this August. Rust did not explain what actually did delay the project despite telling the OBPB, several times, that the roundabout was not the cause of the delay.

The long-awaited paving has now been put off for another year. Seeing the roundabout design, it was difficult to believe the delay in paving Bacon was due to something else.

Here is the concurrent account from June 27 to July 17 of trying to get an answer to this question from Santacroce:

Santacroce: “Regarding the Bacon Street roundabout, I’m finding out what “delayed” the resurfacing in question.”

Santacroce: “Also, see project page for the Asphalt Overlay Resurfacing Project 2202 (SS) that includes Bacon St. It is set to start construction in December. https://cipapp.sandiego.gov/CIPDetail.aspx?ID=B23019”

Writer: “I’m assuming this is in regard to my question about the Bacon Street delay?

Bacon was set to be paved this summer and it was delayed. Mr. Rust told the OB Planning Board, twice, that the delay was not because of the new roundabout being planned. At the meeting, he did not elaborate what the delay was.

That is my question. What did delay the work then?”

Writer: “Do you plan to answer my question about what delayed the Bacon Street work?”

Writer: “I ask again, do you plan to answer the question of what delayed the Bacon Street resurfacing work?”

Crickets again.

That’s our city at work. That shows what little respect the city has for the OBPB, not to mention the rest of the community. They included deliberately misleading information in the presentation. Despite several opportunities to just say they made a mistake, which would be reasonable, they dodged the question. That kind of a reaction is the reaction of a guilty party.

Then, they told the board the paving delay was due to “something” but failed to be specific in the presentation or in subsequent questions about that. Once again, the actions of a guilty party.

In years of dealing with the city, things have clearly changed. The city has set up three things to keep the community at arm’s length, the Communication Department, Public Record Requests, and Get It Done.

No one in the city will speak with a citizen anymore, it all has to go through the Communication Department.

No document of any kind is released without a PRR, which is not at all what the Public Records Act intended.

And gone are the days when a person could call a department to get some action on a pothole or something, everything goes through Get It Done.

There are the things that need to change.