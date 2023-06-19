For First Time Ever, San Diego Recognizes Juneteenth as Paid Holiday for City Workers – City Offices, Libraries, Rec Centers to Be Closed

For the first time ever, Juneteenth — Monday, June 19th — is being recognized by the city of San Diego as a paid holiday for city employees. Juneteenth, or Freedom Day, commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and freedom for African Americans, and is now a federal holiday.

Deriving its name from combining June and nineteenth, it is celebrated on the anniversary of the order by Major General Gordon Granger proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.

The holiday does affect the City of San Diego offices and services, but not all. For example, all admin offices will be closed and all city libraries, rec centers and pools will be closed, but trash pick-up etc is on as scheduled. Certain parking restrictions will not be enforced. See this list:

All City of San Diego administrative offices will be closed on Monday, June 19, 2023

on Monday, June 19, 2023 Curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste will be collected as scheduled for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department.

for customers served by the City’s Environmental Services Department. The City’s Miramar Landfill, Greenery and Recycling Center will be open.

The City’s Container Sales at 8353 Miramar Place will be closed.

Development Services Department Call Center Virtual Counter for appointments and inspection services will be closed .

. All other online services, including researching zoning information, submitting new project applications, resubmittals and payments will be available online by visiting sandiego.gov/DSD.

by visiting sandiego.gov/DSD. Open Space, Permit Center and Maintenance Assessment District offices will also be closed.

Recreational Activities

City golf courses will be open during normal hours. Holiday rates apply.

The Mission Trails Regional Park and Visitor Center, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park and all City skate parks will be open.

The Tecolote Canyon Nature Center will be closed.

City swimming pools and City recreation centers will be closed.

All public buildings in Balboa Park will be closed . This includes the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center. Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules.

. This includes the Municipal Gym, Morley Field and Balboa Park Activity Center. Check with individual museums and other park attractions for their holiday schedules. El Capitan, Miramar, Murray and San Vicente reservoirs will be open. Depending on inclement weather, Chollas Lake will be open.

All other City reservoirs will be closed.

Parking Enforcement

Parking meters, time restrictions for parking on streets, yellow zones and posted street sweeping routes within the City of San Diego will not be enforced.

All other parking violations will be enforced.

Parking rules on Port of San Diego property and in different cities may vary. Please read posted signage.

Additional closures within the City of San Diego:

All libraries.

The Testing, Employment Information Center and Background/Fingerprinting offices within the Personnel Department.

Your Safe Place – A Family Justice Center. Individuals needing help related to domestic violence should call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-888-385-4657. If there is an immediate danger to someone or a medical emergency, they should call 9-1-1. Additional information can be found on the San Diego Police Department’s domestic violence webpage.

San Diego Police and San Diego Fire-Rescue emergency crews are not impacted by holiday closures.