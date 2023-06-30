A Note to ‘the Luckiest Guy in the World’ — Bill Walton

by Ernie McCray
Hey, Bill,
loved “The Luckiest Guy in the World”
30 on 30 documentary.
It reminded me
of when I first saw you play
in high school,
in a game
where you, excuse the cliché,
literally blew me away
as you and your crew
descended on some poor team
like a tornado,
with you
swatting their shots
away in ways
that made them
not want to take shots,
getting the ball
to teammates
right on the spot
for easy shots,
shooting an array of jump shots
and hook shots
and tipping in
missed shots,
snagging rebounds
and kickstarting fastbreaks
with passes
that seemed to come from
a slingshot.
I became one of your biggest fans
and followed you
at UCLA and in the NBA,
where you continued to amaze and dominate
in spite of, as 30 on 30 pointed out,
all the crippling injuries
and deep depression
and debilitating pain
that constantly nagged at you.
That level of overcoming
along with your stance on the social and political
issues of the time,
war and racism and sexism et al
which I, too, have stood up to,
made you a true-blue hero of mine.
But nothing has tightened my connection with you
more than seeing you on television
in my hometown, Tucson,
my formative stomping grounds,
enjoying what I grew up doing
as a boy,
riding a bike to get a feel
of all parts of the city
and hiking
in Sabino Canyon
and in the Catalinas
and among the Sahuaros,
just for the joy of it.
As I watched your story
I remembered that at about the time
you would have been settling into housing
at UCLA,
I was beginning a new venture as well,
entering my first year as a principal
at a school where so many of the kids,
as I got to know them,
would wax on enthusiastically
about the “library lady,”
your mother,
a woman they adored
at their neighborhood literary place.
And, when I met her, I agreed with them
that she was, indeed, fun and delightful
and very tall,
and made them excited about reading
and I came to love her also.
Meeting her was as much an honor
as having met you
and calling you, “The Luckiest Guy in the World,”
a friend.
And speaking of luck,
we as a world are lucky
to have you.
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
GOOD one, Ernie…AND not just a great basketball player, a great mother and fine sister, but he has a SUPER IDEA about homeless fix!!! Bill Walton for Mayor!!1. He understands the City.
Great one Ernie!
I guess Todd didn’t like Bills ideas, because he’s now putting homeless tents near Bills home. I can’t wait to see the photo ops!