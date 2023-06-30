Weeds, Weeds, Weeds Around the Point

From Peninsula Newsletter from PLA
Grassroots and Progressive views on local, national and world news
by Source on June 30, 2023 · 2 comments
in Ocean Beach
From Peninsula Newsletter from PLA
Older Article: A Note to ‘the Luckiest Guy in the World’ — Bill Walton
available for purchase!
Sitemap | Contact | About Us | Comment Policy
Copyright 2007-2017 OBRag.org ~ Code is Poetry
{ 2 comments… read them below or add one }
Not sure what is less esthetically pleasing to the eye. The weeds or the white bike lane markers$$. The bike lane markers do not allow for street sweepers to maintain the bike lanes for safe travel. Tree branches have been seen hanging low, and in the way of, relatively new $$ bike lanes.
There are too many areas to list that the City no longer maintains. This tourist destination no longer looks or seems as welcoming as it once did. Unfortunately, our children are growing up in a very different City than we did. Thank you to the volunteers who are seen doing their best to maintain Nimitz/West Point Loma Blvd/Sunset Cliffs Blvd areas.
Isn’t this because of the non toxic SD campaign the Rag promoted in 2019? I think the City isn’t spraying roundup on the weeds in our community anymore. It’s hard to criticize them for not treating the weeds when that is what we petitioned for as a community. We could ask that the City prepare an Integrated Pest Management Plan that would consider all available treatment options, use mechanical control means as a default, but allow for limited use of chemical means when mechanical controls are ineffective, and thereby limit the contaminants while controlling the target weed species. Or we could just live with the new weedy look.