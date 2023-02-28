By 5 to 4 Vote, San Diego City Council Okays Final Approval of 1 Mile Walk to Transit Station and Other ‘Reforms’

This morning, Tuesday, February 28, the San Diego City Council voted on the final approval of the so-called “Sustainable Development Areas” (Item 57).

Despite deeply informed presentations by Neighbors for a Better San Diego, they passed it with the same 5-4 vote as taken on the first vote of the measure and “reforms” back on February 14.

Councilmember Jennifer Campbell joined councilmembers Joe LaCava, Marni von Wilpert and Raul Campillo in opposing the raft of “reforms” to the building code, including the very controversial rule that allows taller apartment buildings and more backyard units when a property is near mass transit — with that transit line being up to one mile away and which may not even be built until 2035. The previous measurement was a half-mile.

Councilmembers Vivian Moreno, Monica Montgomery Steppe, Stephen Whitburn and Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and newly-sworn in Kent Lee voted for it. All Democrats of course.

Mat Wahlstrom, an occasional OB Rag writer, was present and made the following appropriate comments:

I need to call out the cynical and degrading characterization of ‘Sustainable Development Areas’ as sustainable.

Requiring people to travel more than a half mile to transit isn’t sustainable. Planning only for those who are younger and able isn’t sustainable.

Increasing density that doesn’t create new units for housing more than one person to live in isn’t sustainable.

Disenfranchising people who are older or infirm or mobility challenged or have families isn’t sustainable.

Multiplying exceptions to existing development requirements and verifiable best practices isn’t sustainable. And piling on incentives for profit without requirements for affordability is absolutely not sustainable.

The Orwellian appropriation of the name ‘sustainable’ to describe that which is its opposite is clearly the latest shameful confiscation of the terms of social justice, such as equity and inclusion, being used instead to promote the narrow and selfish interests of real estate developers and the politicians who benefit from their campaign contributions.