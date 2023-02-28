Being Woke Is Essential for a Hopeful Future

by Ernie McCray
At a time
when we
should open our eyes and hearts and minds
to ways
we can
learn the rich stories
that make up
who we are collectively
as subsets
in the vast world
of humanity,
along comes someone like
Ron DeSantis,
the governor of Florida,
who has taken his state’s
already backwards thinking politics
to ridiculous heights
with his introduction
of the W.O.K.E. Act
that was enacted to strike out against
what he refers to as
“woke indoctrination,”
when being woke,
if the truth is spoken,
should be a major objective
of our children’s education,
taking into consideration
that racism
still runs rampant
in our nation,
like a runaway
wind-aided forest fire
devouring highly
combustible dry vegetation.
But this would-be-president
wants those who represent
what hope there is
to grow up ignorant,
blind to why American society
is the way it is,
declaring that wokeness
will lead them
to hate
their country and each other
when being woke,
in actuality,
is the only way they can learn
how to create an existence
wherein they can truly
evolve into seeing each other
as sisters and brothers,
coming to understand
that human beings require
access to information
regarding who they are
for this to happen,
as they must become conscious
of the racism and oppression
that has limited past generations
from achieving social justice
in order to bring an end
to what has far too long been
an over emphasis
in discriminatory practices
that have divided our citizenry
for centuries.
Such would be an impossibility
if our children are deprived of being able
to take a look
at what’s been our actual history.
They desperately deserve political leaders
who are as woke as they can be.
