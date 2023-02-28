Being Woke Is Essential for a Hopeful Future

by Ernie McCray

At a time

when we

should open our eyes and hearts and minds

to ways

we can

learn the rich stories

that make up

who we are collectively

as subsets

in the vast world

of humanity,

along comes someone like

Ron DeSantis,

the governor of Florida,

who has taken his state’s

already backwards thinking politics

to ridiculous heights

with his introduction

of the W.O.K.E. Act

that was enacted to strike out against

what he refers to as

“woke indoctrination,”

when being woke,

if the truth is spoken,

should be a major objective

of our children’s education,

taking into consideration

that racism

still runs rampant

in our nation,

like a runaway

wind-aided forest fire

devouring highly

combustible dry vegetation.

But this would-be-president

wants those who represent

what hope there is

to grow up ignorant,

blind to why American society

is the way it is,

declaring that wokeness

will lead them

to hate

their country and each other

when being woke,

in actuality,

is the only way they can learn

how to create an existence

wherein they can truly

evolve into seeing each other

as sisters and brothers,

coming to understand

that human beings require

access to information

regarding who they are

for this to happen,

as they must become conscious

of the racism and oppression

that has limited past generations

from achieving social justice

in order to bring an end

to what has far too long been

an over emphasis

in discriminatory practices

that have divided our citizenry

for centuries.

Such would be an impossibility

if our children are deprived of being able

to take a look

at what’s been our actual history.

They desperately deserve political leaders

who are as woke as they can be.