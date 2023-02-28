OBceans and Peninsulans – Vote at Your Local Planning Boards Before the City Dismantles Them

Annual elections for local planning boards are coming up fast – the Ocean Beach board has its election on Wednesday, March 1, while the Peninsula Community Planning Board has theirs on March 16.

But, OBceans and Peninsulans need to be aware that the City is making lots of noise these days to dismantle the volunteer citizen panels that have, for some at least, been around since the mid-1970s.

OB Rag writers, particularly Geoff Page and Mat Wahlstrom, have been sounding the alarm for weeks and months. The city of San Diego is coming for the community planning groups with schemes to make volunteering on the boards so onerous that no one will want to put themselves through the process.

Voting for the eight seats up for election at the Ocean Beach Planning Board has begun and will run through Thursday, March 1 at 8pm. Online voting began on Wednesday, February 22.

In person voting will take place at the OB Recreation Center on March 1 from 8am-10am, then again from 4pm – 8pm. Mail-in and drop off ballots will also be accepted. The drop box will be at the OB Business center.

Results will be announced Thursday, March 2, 2023 via OBPB email and social media. Go here for “How to Vote” in the OB election.

The Peninsula planners will have their election on Thursday, March 16 in-person at the library from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Voters will need to bring identification to verify residency in the PCPB planning area before casting a vote. There are five board positions open for this election.

Their Candidate Forum will take place Thursday, March 9 at 6:00 p.m. at the Point Loma/Hervey Branch Library using Zoom meeting. The deadline for the applications is also March 9, but at 5:00 p.m. At the forum, the public will have a chance to meet the candidates.

The election information is posted on the PCPB home page here.