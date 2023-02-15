In Close Vote, San Diego City Council Approves Controversial ‘One Mile’ to Transit Change

In a close 5 to 4 vote, the San Diego City Council yesterday approved a raft of so-called “reforms” to the building code, including the very controversial rule that allows taller apartment buildings and more backyard units when a property is near mass transit — with that transit line being up to one mile away and which may not even be built for over a decade. The previous measurement was a half-mile.

And Councilmember Jennifer Campbell actually did the right thing and voted against the change, as did councilmembers Joe LaCava, Marni von Wilpert and Raul Campillo.

Campbell said the change would have a “tremendous” and “terrible” impact because studies show most people won’t walk a full mile to transit. She said, as was reported by David Garrick for the U-T:

“What we have probably caused is the opposite effect. We will have people resort to their cars, rather than spend the 20 minutes to walk to transit.”

Plus Campbell said the greater density would also change neighborhoods for the worse. “We don’t want to turn San Diego into Los Angeles or Manhattan.”

LaCava said the change needed more analysis, and challenged its supporters as they cannot be certain it will actually boost transit use and help the city meet its climate goals. Garrick quoted him:

“Just accepting what purports to increase housing doesn’t tackle the issue in the way that we really need to.”

LaCava also slammed city planning officials for burying such a significant and controversial policy change in a large package of 84 municipal code changes, saying it should have been offered as a stand-along measure.

Proponents of the change weren’t backing down. Councilmembers Vivian Moreno, Monica Montgomery Steppe, Council President Sean Elo-Rivera and newly-sworn in Kent Lee and Stephen Whitburn voted for it.

Moreno claimed, “This will result in more homes for moderate-income and low-income San Diegans, which everybody knows we need very badly.”

Monica Montgomery Steppe said Campbell and other opponents should not presume to know what another person’s life is like regarding willingness to walk a mile to transit. She said:

“You will walk a mile to transit if you have to. For those of us who maybe have never had to, it’s easy to say that folks won’t do that.”

Most members of the public who spoke opposed the change. Neighborhood leaders also spoke out against it. Their main consensus: most people won’t walk a mile to transit and that allowing dense housing so far from transit will reduce transit use instead of boosting it. And the new policy, they said, as reported by Garrick, will ruin neighborhoods because the city hasn’t made sufficient plans to build complementary infrastructure for the dense housing. They also said the change would allow more dense housing in wildfire-prone areas.

Leaders and members of Neighbors for a Better San Diego were also very vocal and visible. One person quoted by Garrick, Peter McCaffrey, criticized the shift to a mile as unrealistic. He said:

“Numerous studies have shown that living beyond 1/2 mile from transit discourages transit usage and reinforces the need for occupants to use automobiles. This isn’t transit-oriented development, it’s infill sprawl.”

Garrick reports that supporters, such as the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce and unnamed “environmental groups”, “said the change will play a crucial role in addressing the city’s most pressing problem: a lack of affordable housing. They said opponents are mostly wealthy owners of single-family homes lucky enough to have bought their homes before San Diego became one of the most expensive real estate markets in the nation.”

Heidi Vonblum, the city’s planning director, said the policy change is the result of frequent complaints that San Diego should measure proximity to transit not as a crow flies, but by gauging walkability to transit, with canyons and other barriers considered. When the city analyzed how many acres of property would be eligible for the transit bonus, shifting to the walkability model would have “somewhat significantly” reduced the number of acres, she said.

Because of the statewide housing crisis, San Diego could have faced sanctions from the state for reducing the amount of land eligible for transit bonuses, because that would have reduced the amount of dense housing built in the city. Consequently, in conjunction with the shift to walkability and away from as a crow flies, city officials decided to loosen the distance requirement from half a mile to a full mile.

The policy change makes 5,224 additional acres close enough to transit eligible for developer density bonuses. It also increases by 4,612 the acreage eligible for the backyard apartment “bonus” program. City officials did not provide context for the change by noting either the existing acreage or the expected new one.

There were other elements of the package of “reforms” including outlawing storage facilities in prime industrial areas, expanding where tasting rooms are allowed and making downtown more family-friendly with new incentives for three-bedroom apartments and child care businesses, plus tougher rules for new projects vulnerable to sea-level rise and stronger wildfire prevention rules for climate-friendly energy storage facilities. [Go to Garrick’s article.]

Perhaps the silver lining in all of this is that the council vote was so close that when reports of the policy’s failures roll in, more councilmembers will be willing to give the change another look.