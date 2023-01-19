‘Bigger Than Roe’ Women’s March in San Diego — Sunday, Jan. 22

This weekend, beginning on Friday, Jan. 20, there will be Women’s Marches across the country.

Here in San Diego, there’s a march on Sunday, Jan. 22, from 12noon to 2pm at Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Hwy, San Diego 92101.

From our friends at Women’s March:

“We are not going gently. We are taking our fight to every state in this country on January 22, 2023. We are putting all politicians on notice: If you come for our families, our freedoms, or our future, we are coming for your seat. Our movement is strong. Our movement is growing. Our movement is bigger than Roe.”

We stand for women’s reproductive rights. We stand for women’s economic rights. We stand for women’s civil rights.

Go here to RSVP for San Diego’s event.

Here’s a map of events across America: