OB Historical Society Presents: The Story of ‘The Beach News’ — Thursday, Oct.20

From the OB Historical Society :

Please join Ocean Beach Historical Society: Thurs. October 20, 2022, 7 pm at Water’s Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd. OB, as we celebrate the 100th birthday of The Beach News, OB’s great little community newspaper.

The Beach News started out as a four-page weekly and is THE primary source chronicling the development of the Ocean Beach Community.

The Beach News also carried Mission Beach and Pacific Beach news in the early days. It was later known as The Ocean Beach News and eventually morphed into The Peninsula News in the 1950s.

Ocean Beach Historical Society is lucky enough to have 13 mostly complete volumes of The Beach News from the early ‘20s through the end of World War II. This program by Eric DuVall will be a fun and nostalgic look at some of the great features, funny old Ads and shameless boosterism that characterized the early content of The Beach News.

Come on down Oct. 20th to Water’s Edge Faith Community, 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd in OB. Always FREE!

