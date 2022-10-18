Donna Frye: Measure C — With a Ballot Measure Like That, What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

By Donna Frye / Special to the OB Rag



When I read the campaign mailer for Measure C that proposes to eliminate the 30-foot height limit in the Midway-Pacific Highway area of the Coastal Zone, I kept hearing the words from Ben Sidran’s “Brand New Music, Same Old Song.”

Even though the ballot measure may be new, the smoke being blown is from the same old smelly pipe.

Proponents claim it will create affordable housing, help the homeless and veterans, add 20 acres of public parkland and millions in funding for San Diego schools to name but a few of the alleged benefits. Unfortunately, Measure C is height exemption measure and delivers none of the things listed above.

It feels a lot like another ballot measure from many years ago that also proposed eliminating the voter-approved height limit in a portion of the Coastal Zone.

In 1998, Anheuser-Busch, who owned SeaWorld at that time was looking to build amusement rides and roller coasters on public parkland in Mission Bay Park to increase their profits. To do this, they would need to get rid of the 30-foot height limit for their approximately 166-acre leasehold.

Of course this is not what they told the public when they got the signatures to place their proposal on the ballot. Instead, they told people they needed to get the height limit increased to help save the manatees and other such nonsense.

They got their signatures and Measure D was put on the ballot.

Anheuser-Busch would not tell the public what they wanted to build and instead provided a list of things they might build. Included in that list was “an aviary, an amphitheater, a restaurant/ catering operation, office and maintenance space, a new secondary entrance, polar exhibits and snack kiosks.” Roller coasters and amusement rides were not on the list. In fact, the general manager insisted that roller coasters were not among SeaWorld’s plans for its San Diego park. And he said it over and over and over again.

Unfortunately, despite our best efforts to prevent it, the measure narrowly passed 154,043 “yes” votes to 149,636 “no” votes.

One of the first things SeaWorld built after the ballot measure was approved was the Journey to Atlantis … a roller coaster ride that they claimed was never going to be built.

But the public never got to vote on that or any other project in the SeaWorld leasehold because Measure D, like Measure C, was a blanket exemption to the height limit for a specific area of the Coastal Zone. And because no projects were identified in the actual ballot measure text it was impossible for the public to have a real voice, let alone the ability to hold anyone accountable for not being truthful.

I believe that the public has a right to know in advance, not after the fact, what is going to be built before approving any height limit exemption in the Coastal Zone. Once that is known, put that development plan on the ballot with details and costs so that voters can make an informed decision.

That’s why when I saw the campaign mailer and read the ballot argument in favor of Measure C I knew we had been here before. Below are some of my observations about this “new” variation on a theme.

The proponents of Measure C claim that it, “creates more than 2,000 affordable homes legally required to be rented to working families making less than the average income with 500 reserved for veterans and the homeless.”

No, it doesn’t.

There is not one word in the full text of Measure C that requires any affordable housing to be built.

Proponents also claim that Measure C, “adds at least 20 acres of parks and public open space on what is now a parking lot.”

No, it doesn’t. There is not one word in the full text of Measure C that requires any public parks to be built, let alone 20 acres.

The proponents make lots of other claims about how Measure C will create good paying jobs, make overdue infrastructure repairs, and help the Climate Action Plan goals by reducing emissions. And they promise to make all of this happen without raising taxes!

The problem is that not one word of it is true because none of it is part of the full text of Measure C.

What Measure C does is remove the 30-foot, voter-approved height limit to allow for high-rise development in the Midway-Pacific Highway area of the Coastal Zone. That area is approximately 1,324 acres which includes 88 acres of city-owned public land with approximately 48 of those acres located at the Sports Arena site.

Measure C is not about helping the public get more parkland or creating housing for the homeless or the veterans or fixing the infrastructure or reducing the gas emissions to help the air quality in San Diego.

Below is what the Full Text of Measure C says. It is Section 132.0505 (b) (5).

It says that the height limitation in the Coastal Zone shall not apply to:

(5) that land area of the Coastal Zone within the Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area approximately bounded by the San Diego River on the north; San Diego International Airport and Laurel Street on the south; Interstate 5 on the east; and Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway Drive, Kemper Street, Rosecrans Street, and Lytton District, on the west; as more particularly described in Document No. OO- , a copy of which is on files with the City Clerk.

Nothing else. Just the height exemption. The Measure C proponents can make all the false claims they want because the public will have no way of holding them accountable if Measure C passes.

And for your information, Measure C is being funded in large part by an October 8, 2022 contribution of $300,00 from Midway Rising, LLC. If that name is not familiar, Midway Rising is the corporation currently having private negotiations with the City of San Diego to obtain the exclusive rights to develop the public land at the current Sports Arena site which is part of the Measure C height exemption. Of course, the public is not invited to attend those meetings.

Is any of this starting to sound familiar to you?

It would be too easy to bring up Ash Street to further make my point about why Measure C deserves your “no” vote so I won’t do that … But to paraphrase Ben Sidran, “With a ballot measure like that, what could possibly go wrong? Brand New Music, Same Old Song.”