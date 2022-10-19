OB’s Roundabout Receives ‘Onion’ in Annual Architectural Competition

It’s the 46-year-old annual San Diego “Orchids and Onions” competition and OB’s roundabout won an award.

Trophies are handed out by the San Diego Architectural Foundation for the region’s best and worst architecture, making it one of “the closest-watched local events.”

The U-T says:

It’s unique for an architecture organization to acknowledge bad work because a lot of the judges work in the industry and could hurt potential clients’ feelings with any type of demerit. However, San Diego Architectural Foundation still pushes forward with its popular competition every year.

This year, no one got the top prize for Grand Orchid or Grand Onion but that has happened before, as recently as 2021 and 2018. A committee of seven jurors evaluated nominations for this year’s competition.

Here’s the statement:

Bacon Street at West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego. Owner/developer/designer: City of San Diego

Judges’ comments:

“Although it may have had good intentions from a municipal standpoint, (the city) failed to recognize the pedestrian experience. It actually deters pedestrians from walking through here. It’s a missed opportunity for the city to incorporate some landscaping.

There has been a lot of chain-link fencing put up as barriers to keep people from going through the space, which really indicates to me a failure. Roundabouts are supposed to improve flows of cars and people and bicyclists, and this particular roundabout just confuses everyone.”

