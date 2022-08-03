This Is District 2 Candidate Linda Lukacs, Part 2

Judi Curry’s views are her own and do not necessarily reflect those of the OB Rag.

By Judi Curry

Part 2

For those of you that did not read “Who Is Linda Lukacs, Part I,” let me briefly state that she is running for City Council Seat, District 2, against Jen Campbell, the incumbent. I voted for Dr. Campbell when she was elected because I felt she was the best for the job – and the fact that she was a Democrat did not sway me in my decision. After all, I am a registered Democrat. However, I would not vote for her again because I feel that she does not have the people’s best interests in mind. In fact, as far as I am concerned, she did virtually nothing while in office, even to the part of not showing up for a recent debate.

On the other hand, Linda is a registered Republican and even though the Council seat is supposed to be non-partisan, I wanted to know Linda’s philosophy and how she would handle the office if she were elected. In Part I we went over many of the items on her platform, and I presented them to the readership. We spent over 3 hours discussing those questions. In Part II are questions that others asked me following the publication of my article. I gave them to Linda and she graciously agreed to answering them, in spite of a very busy schedule.

She has requested that the answers not be modified or edited, so they appear just as she answered them for the community. Here are Linda Lukacs’ responses:

The position of San Diego City Councilmember is non-partisan and focused on local government. I am not a career politician, I am a dentist, an educator, a former nurse and a small business owner. I have no interest in seeking partisan office or climbing the political ladder. My only agenda is to provide effective representation for our community and enhance our quality of life. My Council office will be active, visible and responsive to all residents and focus on solving constituent issues.

It is well past time to address our current realities of homelessness, public safety, failing infrastructure, environmental protection and the numerous other issues that are affecting our quality of life. We can do better. These commonalities and shared responsibilities are nonpartisan issues and they affect us all. We need to work together to establish our plan for success, to support our small businesses and our police, to help our neighbors and community thrive, and to prepare this District for future generations. We must foster, maintain and develop all that is unique and special about this wonderful community.

I was raised to be an independent thinker and I try to be true to that principle. When it came to voting my family respectfully encouraged that one should “choose the best candidate for the job.” I have always voted for the person and not the party. That is how I hope we all would vote. We must respect each other”s views, opinions and political choices and remember that we have a common goal: we’re in this together, we need to do this together, to help each other and find

common ground if we are to succeed. I believe that we can and will.

Question 1) Personal views on a women’s right to choose:

I support a woman”s right to choose,” which is protected under California law. We are a nation and populace of great diversity in culture, religion, philosophy and law tempered and guided by evolving academic, ethical, practical and medical realities. I respect and appreciate that the issue of abortion is deeply personal. Life is a gift to be cherished and I appreciate that there are very real circumstances where a woman should have a right of say, solely and/or with partner.

Q2) Do you believe that Biden won the election?

Yes. It is now August of 2022. Joe Biden has been declared our elected President for more than 1½ years and it is time for all of us to move on and look to the future.

Q3) Is there a Republican in San Diego that you would like to emulate?

There are current and former elected officials from both political parties who contributed greatly to our city.

I appreciate former Councilman/Mayor Kevin Faulconer”s passage of the first Climate Action Plan for the City of San Diego and his longtime and consistent commitment to anti-discrimination efforts and LBGTQ rights.

I appreciate City Councilman Chris Cate”s emphasis on public safety and efforts to increase the number of police officers on the streets of our city as well as his record of fiscal responsibility and tax reform.

I appreciate former Democratic Councilman and current Congressman Scott Peters”efforts to help local small businesses and create jobs and economic growth in San Diego.

If I am honored to be elected to serve the people of this district, I look forward to working with everyone in local government regardless of party, to promote practical, equitable and fiscally responsible solutions to deal with public safety, homelessness, environmental protection, infrastructure improvement and preserving the character of our City”s neighborhoods, among other issues.

Q4) What Republicans do you look up to?

My political hero is Abraham Lincoln. He led our nation through some of the most difficult and challenging of times. A brilliant mind and speaker. He guided the nation away from slavery, motivated more by heart and ethical responsibility rather than convenience of political aspiration. He sought to restore a divided nation, courageously and compassionately. He ultimately paid with his life for his ideals.

At the same time, my heroes also include Democratic presidents like John F. Kennedy who provided common sense, strong judgment and inspirational leadership for our entire nation.

Q5) How do you feel about Trump?

I am focused on the future, preserving and improving our quality of life here in San Diego. That is what this campaign is about. As for my feelings regarding Trump, I am hopeful 2024 will introduce 2 major party candidates that are committed to bringing our country together. I am very committed to serving our District; to being present and active in our communities, to show up, to listen, to represent this you, and to protect and enhance this beautiful place we are so lucky to call home.

I want to hear from you. That’s the only way I can be the best possible Councilmember for this District and its residents. Please contact me at linda@lindalukacs.com if you would like to share your concerns, ideas and suggestions about our community. Thank you

Back to me, Judi, in closing, I think we have a winner on the ballot; someone that really will put her money where her mouth is. I personally think that the improvement with Linda sitting in the District 2 chair will be phenomenal. Let’s get behind her – not necessarily as “Democrats for Linda”; not necessarily as “ABC” (Anybody But Campbell) but as the best candidate to represent District 2.

And even if we do not agree with her on all areas, I truly think she will listen to her constituents before making her decisions. She will get things done.