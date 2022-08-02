Remembering the ‘Door of Hope’ Program at Collier Park West by OB Historical Society, Thurs., Aug. 18

The Ocean Beach Historical Society invites you to bring your picnic to this FREE Special Event and Learn About “Door of Hope”, Thurs. Aug, 18, 2022 at 5 pm, at Collier Park West (At Greene St. & Soto St., in northeast Ocean Beach – San Diego, CA 92107) Bring your own picnic & gear.

Some older Point Loma and Ocean Beach residents may remember the odd buildings which once sat in the middle of Collier Park west. The buildings, which were part of the Salvation Army’s Door of Hope, included a dormitory style home for pregnant unwed mothers, a nursing facility, and the Collier Park Hospital. Collier Park west is still there, but it has been divided into a small park for picnics, a community garden, and a native plant oasis. A condo development has replaced the Door of Hope buildings.

The upcoming OBHS program will be especially relevant to anybody who may have been born in Collier Park Hospital and later adopted from the Door of Hope, or anybody who worked there during its 55-year run. Activists who helped save Collier Park West from further development are also encouraged to come and share their stories.

Because many peninsula residents were born at this Ocean Beach Door of Hope and have expressed an interest in our website to learn more about it, OBHS will be having a “Collier Park Picnic Event”, where people will have an opportunity to share their stories, photos and memories while enjoying a day in the historic Collier Park west. Please bring your picnic and join us on August 18th, 5 pm at Collier Park.