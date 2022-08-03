OB Planning Board to Review Proposed ‘Updates’ to Bacon and Newport

Tonight, Wednesday, August 3, the Ocean Beach Planning Board will hold its monthly meeting. The Board is holding in-person meetings and are back at their normal site, the OB Recreation Center at 4726 Santa Monica. They meet at 6pm.

Vice-chair Kevin Hastings will give an update on the status of the ongoing coastal access projects.

Plus, the volunteer panel will review its Transportation sub-committee’s proposal to recommend “updates” to Bacon Street and Newport Avenue. The sub-committee is recommending that the city enhance lighting on the Bacon Street sides on the intersection – with “cobra lights” – and to enhance the crosswalks at the intersection via “continental crosswalks,” reflectors or other visual enhancements.

It will be interesting to see if Chair Andrea Schlageter is present and running the meeting, as she was recently selected to be the chair of the city-wide Community Planners Committee. Also, it will be interesting if the pickleball vs tennis brouhaha reaches the Board via the Public Comment time.

Here is the official agenda for tonight’s meeting:

