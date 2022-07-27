Who Is Linda Lukacs? She’s Running in District 2 Against Jen Campbell – Part 1

By Judi Curry

There is one thing about the San Diego City Council that some people do not realize. The seats on the Council are bi-partisan. Whether the “owner” of that seat is a Democrat or Republican should not make any difference. They are elected to do the best for the community.

Suffice it to say that it is well known that the incumbent is a registered Democrat – and, in my opinion – a “do nothing” Democrat. Yes, I supported her and yes, I even voted for her. When she came out ahead in the most recent primary election I knew I would have to do some investigation into her opponent, because I knew that I would not cast my vote for her again.

I met with several people that suggested that I do an interview with Dr. Lukacs, a dentist that has an interesting background. She was raised in a very small city – Chagrin Falls – in Ohio. She moved to Point Loma over 30 years ago (those who said that she is not a member of District 2 are wrong).

And on Monday, she walked to my house from hers and sat down in my living-room for an interview — which I’ve turned into a two part series.

She was a nurse, is a dentist, a professor, and a very impressive candidate. Oh yeah – she’s a registered Republican. Let me say it again – political affiliation does not matter in City Council elections!

The following questions and answers are a mixture of my comments with those from Lukacs’ website:

1) How do we solve the homeless crisis? (Might as well start big!)

This can only be solved by addressing the root problem. The most overwhelmingly problem is mental illness and drug addiction. We must provide shelter and services that help these people. We should be trying to help individuals to regain their health and get back on their feet, and become productive members of society again. We must provide mental health counseling and addiction treatment. We must prepare them for working in society, similar to programs that have been successful in other States. Rhode Island was one example, and I mentioned the success rate of Job Corps Centers where all of their needs are met, including food, clothes, medical services and training in a variety of jobs.

I asked her how she would handle those people that refuse service.

She said that our first responders and care providers must be supported in these efforts. When it is necessary, there must be judicious and ethical enforcement of the law.

Sometimes homeless individuals must be detained by the law. Sometimes this is the only option because they are a threat to themselves and often to others. There must be trained individuals to work with this population.

2) Crime is out of control. What will you do about it?

She began her career as a police dispatcher. Interestingly enough her mother was a police officer and as she continued her career became a jail administrator and consultant. Linda has a great deal of respect for the enforcement agencies. The police force work tirelessly to ensure our safety and quality of life. She says that we need more resources, staffing and support to do their job. She said that she will fight hard to ensure that that they are sufficiently trained, well compensated, and backed by the community. She would like to see San Diego bring back their community substations and neighborhood surveillance.

3) I asked Linda if she supported the 30 foot height limit.

She answered that growth and development must enhance a community, not detract from it. Each neighborhood has their own personality, and that must not be changed. We must ensure that the infrastructure can support growth and further increase in population density. Presently, she does not feel that we have the requisite logistics and infrastructure in place.

4) I asked her opinion of Short Term Vacation Rentals.

She said that she certainly appreciates and supports property owner’s rights, but there must be realistic rules, regulations and enforcement in place to govern these STVR’s. She has 4 STVR’s on her block! Two of them are quiet and the other two are horrible. There are parties all night; loud music into the wee hours, etc. In spite of the owners being informed of these problems, it continues. There must be regulations in place, and when they are violated, there must be consequences. There should be fines and revocation of the right to operate the STVRs. A new ordinance was just recently passed regarding this, and it will be interesting to see if it is reinforced and by whom.

5) What do you think about the vendors and the new vendor ordinance?

Currently she is opposed to sidewalk vendors.

In reality they are hurting our local business owners that have invested in a storefront business. Business owners are struggling to make ends meet; to make a living. They pay taxes and licenses, where as the vendor pays almost nothing for a license and whether they pay taxes on merchandise sold is questionable. The street vendors frequently block access to our beaches and parks and they compete with the established shops and businesses.

The new law prohibiting vendors from such places as Balboa Park may work and is already in place, but it is up to the Coastal Commission to state whether there should be any changes along the beach areas. If there are to be changes, it will be sent back to the City Council for revision. And once again, enforcement will be a great measure to determine success.

6) Do you support the Midway development plans?

Yes, she does support the plans but not until the infrastructure is in place. Currently there are no practical plans that address the expected increase in traffic in the area as well as the dwindling water supply, the overtaxed electrical grid, and the crumbling roadways. There must be critical impact reports and only then should development begin.

Hasty decisions and actions, as we have seen all too often, lead to confusion, wasteful spending and duplication of efforts.

7) Do you support SB9 and 10

(These are Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). Linda feels that this may be one way to keep families together in San Diego while at the same time addressing our critical housing shortage. However, she feels that at this time both are going too far. We need to preserve the essence and character of the neighborhoods.

Building an ADU in proportion to lot size while observing all setbacks and with appropriate infrastructure and parking are fundamental elements for success. Removing residential zoning, getting rid of setbacks and disregarding quality of life issues is unreasonable. And if these units are bring build for family purposes, that rule should be enforced.

8) Do you support the People’s Ordinance (The 100-year law allowing free trash pick-up to single family houses)?

She appreciates the intent of this ordinance, but in its present form is opposed to it.

If there is no alternative funding sources or creative ways to establish free trash pickup then we must pay a fair and equitable share. There is question now about whether homeowners already pay for trash pickup by virtue of their property taxes, as either a line item or “hidden” in the fee structure. This must be investigated and clarified.

( And…while we were talking the City Council voted to place this ordinance on the November ballot. I am hopeful that the “investigation” will be completed way before the voters cast their ballot.)

9) How will you be different from our current council member?

“It is my personal goal to be the best councilmember that our District has ever had.”

The role and responsibilities of a council member are incredibly important. The community entrusts this person to be their voice, their link to City Hall and government, someone who is committed to serving all areas of the District. I will be present; I will listen; I will communicate openly; frequently and transparently. This in my home, my community, my cherished neighbors and friends. I will take action for the betterment of District 2. I will weigh the complaints and accolades of the community and act on them. I will not delegate severe problems to my staff; I will work on them myself. I am here for the constituents.

As you can see, Linda and I spent a great deal of time together. I had never met her; I had my reservations about supporting her. In fact, I had almost decided that I would not vote for District 2 representation because of her unknown status and I did not want to reelect the incumbent.

However, keeping in mind that this office is not a political party one; keeping in mind that Linda has claimed she has already knocked on over 4000 doors introducing herself to others and answering their questions, I wonder if she is a person to support.

Linda welcomes all comments from the neighbors. You can go to her website and read her positions on many different problems facing our district. On the website is a place for comments – scroll down – and I found out that she – Linda – answers all of them herself.

So, dear reader, stay tuned for Part 2, on Lukacs’ thoughts on other-than-District 2 issues.