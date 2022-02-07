Proposed San Diego Street Vending Ordinance Going to Committee Wed., Feb.9

Councilmember Raul Campillo, Chair of San Diego’s Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations (ED&IR) Committee, will docket the city’s proposed street vending ordinance for approval at the February 9th meeting.

The proposed ordinance includes licensing, permitting, and health standards for all vendors while also setting practicable limitations on where vendors are allowed to set up, balancing equity and access.

San Diego’s Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations (ED&IR) Committee will meet on Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 at 2 p.m. To read the full ordinance and staff report, please see the additional attached documents. If it passes at committee, the ordinance will then move on to full council for potential approval.

Councilmember Raul A . Campillo stated in a press release:

“Many of our street vendors hail from immigrant communities, and they deserve a shot at the American Dream through these microbusinesses. Through the pathway this ordinance lays out, we can ensure that all street vendors run their businesses in a way that stimulates our economy, adds to our culture, and ensures public safety.”

Go here for the proposed draft.

For copies of the draft and the staff report and other documents, contact Jordan Beane at Campbell’s office: Phone: (619) 890-1902 or email: JBeane@sandiego.gov