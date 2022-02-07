NFL Awards UCSD Funds for Cannabis Pain Research

By Jacob Aere / KPBS / February 2, 2022

The National Football League has awarded $1 million to two medical research teams — including one at UC San Diego — to research the impact of cannabis and CBD on pain management and recovery from sports- related injuries, it was announced Tuesday.

UCSD and the University of Regina in Canada were selected among 106 submissions for research proposals executed by the NFL-NFLPA Joint Pain Management Committee, with UCSD’s team to assess the therapeutic potential for cannabis for “relief of post-competition soft-tissue injury pain in elite athletes.”

The study will be done on professional rugby players.

Dr. Mark Wallace is the head of the UC San Diego Division of Pain Medicine. He explained how the study will be set up.

“One of the treatments is THC alone, 4 percent; one is CBD alone, 12 percent; the third is a combination of the two; and then the fourth one is placebo,” Wallace said. “They’re going to be blinded and then they will dose themselves with that particular arm for 48 hours. And then they go on to the next competition.”

Wallace said rugby players suffer injuries similar to those of football players and the trial is more feasible with rugby athletes due to the legal use of cannabis in their professional leagues. He expects the actual study to begin in 9 to 12 months time and said the athletes will inhale vaporized doses of cannabis flower following game-related injuries.

