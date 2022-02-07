‘Swish’: The Sweetest Sound to a Hoopster’s Ears

by Ernie McCray

There’s no single sound

in basketball

sweeter to this old hoopster’s

ear than the sound of “Swish,”

the ball

hitting nothing but net.

It’s a sound

that’s enabled

me to forget

things that have had me down,

like

“Swish”

and Sister Mary Benedict

swatting my knuckles

to Kingdom Come,

for committing any one

of her list of a million

or so sins,

would exit my mind,

along with the silent prayers

I had prayed

to some power

to smite her mean-ass to the ground.

“Swish”

and the lingering discomfort

of feeling ill-at-ease

from suspicious eyes

following me around,

as I strolled

up and down

the aisles

at some of the stores

in my town –

well, that anxiety

would like a feather,

in a mild wind,

just drift away…

Sometimes I’d shoot away

on a court

all by myself

and dedicate

every “Swish”

I made

to maybe something

I had accomplished that day:

making the honor roll list;

scoring a French Kiss;

hanging in there

when I was about

to call it quits;

finding some tennis shoes

that are just the right fit…

“Swish”

makes you feel

like you’re on it,

with it,

doing it,

and I’m remembering

a time

when I honored all those “its”

like a swish machine,

knocking down clean

shots all over the place:

from underneath the basket

and from the free throw line,

letting it fly sometimes from the corner\

and other times from the top of the key,

like some magic

had taken control of me,

resulting in 46 points

which turned out to be

the most points scored

in my school’s sports’ history,

way back at the beginning

of the 60’s

and today

the record is still a reality,

bringing me more notoriety

than I could have ever imagined

coming to me.

And I could hear

every “Swish”

over the cheers.

The sweetest sound

to a hoopster’s ears.

It’s a priceless memory

I hold dear.