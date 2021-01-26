OB Town Council Public Meeting and Candidate Forum – Online – Wed., Jan.27

The Ocean Beach Town Council’s first public meeting of 2021 is their virtual candidate forum. The meeting will be online with Facebook Live on Wednesday, January 27 at 7 pm. Of course, it’s free and open to the public. But it’s virtual.

Candidates vying for a seat on the Board will introduce themselves to the community.

Voting begins Thursday, January 28th and ends Friday, February 5th. Election results will be certified and announced by February 10th.

You must be an OBTC member to vote, and membership is free. Click the link and join so you can make your voice heard. https://airtable.com/shrtyGsKv0GZLFVn7

Board candidates had until Monday at midnight to submit their “Candidate Statements” to the Board.