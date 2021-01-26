Point Loma Democrats Vote to Support Campbell Recall

At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting Sunday night, Jan. 25, the Point Loma Democratic Club voted to support the recall effort of Councilwoman Jen Campbell. The vote was 18 to 5 in favor of the recall.

The Club released a statement that listed a number of issues that they believe Campbell has fallen down on:

Club members have seen Dr. Jen Campbell reject dialogue and side with industry and labor union leaders instead of working residents in her district on a host of issues: the coastal height limit, the rewilding of Mission Bay, short term vacation rentals, and homelessness, among many others.

Some in the minority in the vote wanted to put the decision off for another month – which would allow them to bring in more people to vote on the issue of the recall, presumably more who would vote against it.

A Club member told the OB Rag that the “regular members” of the organization were at the meeting that took the vote. Those are the folks who ought to make a decision like this.

There’s been an observation of late, that Democratic Party activists will flood a club meeting in order to ensure the vote on an issue goes a certain way. These voters may have paid fees to the club and show up maybe once a year, but why would they believe they should be able to overrule “regular” members of the club on any particular issue?

(In San Diego, the Democratic Party is broken down into “clubs” and are usually geographically-centered. But not all are – there’s clubs for the environment, labor, LGBTQ rights, and others.)

Here is the full statement from club:

On Sunday, the members of the Point Loma Democratic Club voted to support the recall effort of City Council President Dr. Jennifer Campbell. As Democrats, we try to demonstrate compassion and insist on results that improve lives across San Diego’s diverse neighborhoods. Club members have seen Dr. Jen Campbell reject dialogue and side with industry and labor union leaders instead of working residents in her district on a host of issues: the coastal height limit, the rewilding of Mission Bay, short term vacation rentals, and homelessness, among many others. The vote was carefully considered by members, with lengthy discussion about the impact of a recall election. 18 v 5