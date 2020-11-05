November 2020 Events from the Ocean Beach Green Center

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. November 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th. Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization

Mondays and Saturdays 9:30 pm – 12:30 pm Volunteering at Wild Willow Farm is back with covid-19 safety guidelines. Wild Willow Farm & Education Center is a five-acre working farm. It is nestled along the banks of the scenic Tijuana River and borders the river’s beautiful estuary nature preserve. Having opened our fields on the Summer Solstice of 2010 with San Diego Roots Sustainable Food Project, Wild Willow Farm has grown into a vibrant working farm. Rooted in a grassroots movement to educate, cultivate and empower sustainable food communities in San Diego, the farm outgrew its capacity to sustainably serve our community. In September 2019, Wild Willow Farm became a program of the Resource Conservation District of Greater San Diego County. Under the RCD, Wild Willow Farm is supported by a team that strengthens our ability to educate the next generation of farmers, consumers and environmental stewards. More info: https://www.wildwillowfarm.org/volunteer

Help support the TKF – Tariq Khamisa Foundation as they celebrate 25 years TKF is a San Diego based Non-Profit Organization with a mission to educate and inspire children in the restorative principles of accountability, compassion, forgiveness, peacemaking and support for safer schools and communities. (This organization is truly an example of love and forgiveness. Check out their story). More info: https://www.facebook.com/tariqkhamisafoundation

November 5th Thursday 6 pm Anonymous Million Mask March, San Diego 2020 Hosted by Anonymous CA, United States You are cordially invited to join us in our fight AGAINST fascism, racism, white supremacy, child abuse, corruption and oppression. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/355553115447068

November 5th Thursday Pushing Back on Cars hosted by San Diego Permaculture The car is one of the most consequential machines built in human history. There are almost as many cars and trucks in the US as there are people. Cars and their support products and services play a huge role in the nation’s economy. At the same time, cars, streets, freeways, parking on and off street take up a disproportionate amount of urban space and cars have an enormous environmental, social and public health footprint. A growing number of cities all over the world are pushing back on cars to improve public health, social well being and quality of life. More info: https://www.meetup.com/SanDiegoPermaculture/events/kgzjxrybcnblb/

November 6th Friday 4 pm – 6 pm First Friday meetings Green New Deal at UCSD Join the Green New Deal at UCSD movement to discuss ongoing campaigns to push UCSD to address the climate crisis. Our movement calls on the UCSD administration to commit to: 1. teaching all students about climate change and climate justice 2. specifying and meeting decarbonization goals by 2025 3. ending all financial ties with the fossil fuel industry 4. building a UC-wide Green New Deal. Despite the COVID-19 crisis, the Green New Deal has tons of amazing updates from existing campaigns on our progress in getting the UC San Diego leadership to meet our goals. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/709096649938871/

November 6th Friday 7 pm – 8:30 pm Geologic History Of The San Diego Region Hosted by Sierra Club San Diego

This presentation will feature some of the geologic highlights that have made the San Diego region the great place that it is for hiking and all sorts of outdoors activities. The presenter is Monte Marshall, a fourth generation San Diegan with a Stanford PhD, in Geology and Geophysics. He worked for the United States Geological Survey and then began teaching and research in the SDSU Dept. of Geological Sciences. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2775125742704104

November 7th Saturday 10 am – 12 pm SURJ San Diego Saturday Dialogue hosted by Showing up for Racial Justice

SURJ is a national network of groups and individuals organizing white people for racial justice. Through community organizing, mobilizing, and education, SURJ moves white people to act as part of a multi-­racial majority for justice with passion and accountability. We work to connect people across the country while supporting and collaborating with local and national racial justice organizing efforts. SURJ provides a space to build relationships, skills, and political analysis to act for change. More info: https://www.facebook.com/surjsandiego https://www.facebook.com/events/3305824586177313/

November 8th Sunday + Rot On Sundays! Hosted by Food2Soil Composting Collective Free foodscrap dropoff every Sunday at San Carlos Community Garden Project from 9:30-10:30am. Open to all San Diegans! Food2Soil also has other areas for dropoff for a fee. More info:

https://www.facebook.com/food2soil/events/?ref=page_internal

November 10th Tuesday 7 pm – 9 pm SD Veterans For Peace General Monthly Meeting via ZOOM Hosted by San Diego Veterans For Peace All are Welcome – You do not need to be a Veteran. More info: https://www.facebook.com/sdvfp/?ref=page_internal www.sdvfp.org

November 10th Tuesday 12:15 pm Race, Ethnicity, and Politics Speaker Series: American While Black: African Americans, Immigration, and the Limits of Citizenship The Department of Political Science and International Relations, would like to invite you to participate in the 2020-2021 USD Race, Ethnicity, and Politics Speaker Series. This is the inaugural year of the series as it aims to examine the power of race and ethnicity to shape society and politics at the local level, at the international level, and comparatively. More info: https://www.sandiego.edu/events/detail.php?_focus=78511

November 10th Tuesday 4 pm – 6 pm Town Hall Meeting on Black Homelessness Hosted by Hosted by African American Wellness Center for Children & Families Homelessness population is disproportionately affecting communities of color. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2782435045409619

November 11th Wednesday 6 pm – 7 pm Free Webinar: Backyard Composting Basics Hosted by Solana Center Want to learn how you can improve the quality of your soil, reduce waste and air pollution, while saving energy, money, and water? Learn how to compost in your backyard during this webinar! More info: https://www.solanacenter.org/civicrm/event/info%3Fid=1497&reset=1

November 12th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Climate-smart Water Management for San Diego’s Future Hosted by North County Climate Change Alliance Matt O’Malley and Lucero Sanchez from San Diego Coastkeeper will discuss climate-smart water management for San Diego’s future. The vision statement for the San Diego Coastkeeper is as follows: “San Diego Coastkeeper is a major force in transforming the San Diego region into a leader in sustainable water management, guided by engaged and informed communities, and protective of a healthy environment that supports high biodiversity, resilient ecosystems, and thriving neighborhoods”. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2415748385401155

November 12th Thursday 6 pm – 7:30 pm Transportation Justice Forum hosted by San Diego 350 At this special event, we explore transportation justice, systemic inequalities in San Diego’s transportation system, and the connection to climate justice. This forum will feature Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) who will provide an overview of historical zoning and red-lining policies that have contributed to lasting systemic inequities. After, Río Oxas from RAHOK will provide a case study of their experience of transportation advocacy in LA. Lastly, we’ll hear from a panel of esteemed community leaders and activists. This is particularly exciting for those who are interested in social justice and sustainable transportation options. More info: https://sandiego350.org/blog/event/civi_event_1141/?instance_id=433

November 12th Thursday 6 pm – 7 pm Vermicomposting Basics Webinar – County of San Diego. Vermicomposting (worm composting) is an environmentally-friendly way to turn your food waste into nutrient-rich castings for your plants or garden beds. Learn how easy it is to start composting with red wiggler worms during this webinar. More info: https://www.solanacenter.org/civicrm/event/info?reset=1&id=1490

November 15th Sunday 2 pm – 4 pm Carmel Mtn Ranch BLM Caravan Hosted by Caravan for Justice. 11134 Provencal Pl, San Diego, CA 92128-3667 This is a vehicle-only mobile protest. We will meet at the Park & Ride lot at the Ted Williams Pkwy along I-15 (use 11134 Provencal Pl, San Diego, CA 92128 to map it). We will decorate cars and get set up until 3:00, at which time we will caravan through Carmel Mountain Ranch to show our support for #BlackLivesMatter! Please use your hazard lights and fill up your gas tank. Honk your horn and make some noise!! More info: https://www.facebook.com/CaravanForJusticeSD/events/?ref=page_internal

November 15th Sunday 6 pm – 9 pm film “Kiss the Ground” hosted by Local Earth The Template, 5032 Niagara Ave. Ocean Beach 92107 This is an inspiring documentary about a revolutionary group of activists, scientists, farmers, and politicians banding together in a global movement of “Regenerative Agriculture” that could balance our climate, replenish our vast water supplies, and feed the world. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kiss-the-ground-film-screening-tickets-126682973183 https://www.facebook.com/LocalEarth

November 18th Wednesday 4 pm – 5 pm Recycle Right! Common Recycling Mistakes & How to Avoid Them Join I Love A Clean San Diego in partnership with the County of San Diego for this free info session on all things recycling. We will be discussing some of the most confusing culprits of the waste stream, and why HOW you recycle matters. More info: https://www.ilacsd.org/event/recycle-right/

November 18th Wednesday 6 pm – 7 pm Surfrider 19th Annual Art Gala & Auction Hosted by Surfrider Foundation San Diego. This year’s Gala will be an online affair! We’re kicking off a weeklong silent auction on Monday, Nov 16 and will be doing a short livecast on Thursday, Nov 18 at 6pm in lieu of our Chapter Meeting! Join us to celebrate the incredible work our volunteers, staff, members and supporters are doing to protect San Diego County’s 72 miles of coastline. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/727337091133490

November 18th Wednesday 12 pm – 2:30 pm San Diego Black Women Entrepreneurs Summit by Sister Cities Project Sister Cities Project was created to be a conduit that brings white and black people together that are interested in taking action toward breaking down old barriers, systems and divisions that exist in America. More info: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/san-diego-black-women-entrepreneurs-summit-registration-126915169689

November 19th Thursday 11 am – 1 pm Building A Regional Vision for Localizing San Diego Waters Hosted by San Diego Green Building Council. Water management is a complex issue with unique challenges. The San Diego Region relies heavily on imported water sources and regional water transfer agreements to provide it with its supply. As we set local and state goals to reduce carbon emissions, our current water conveyance system is at odds. By creating a plan at the regional level for more self-reliance, we can help the San Diego Region reduce its dependency on imported water and emissions associated with the movement of imported water. This seminar will provide you with a background of the Region’s water supply and it’s connection to carbon emissions, examples of steps to change water management policy from the grassroots level and government perspective, and finally, innovative solutions to maintain and cultivate local supplies. At the conclusion of these presentations, there will be an opportunity to break out into groups and ask the tough questions. What will our region look like in 20, 50, and 100 years? How do we support a vision of self-reliance in a region of limited local supply? What policy changes need to be adopted? How does the built environment play a role in regional water management and what is its ecological impacts? More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/water_11_19_20

November 21st Saturday 10 am – 11 am Celebrate Sustainably: Food & Festivities Webinar hosted by I Love A Clean San Diego and the County of San Diego Did you know that Americans send, on average, 25 percent more to the landfill between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day than at any other time of the year? Join us where we will focus on ways to reduce the amount of waste we produce in our kitchens around big holiday meals. Come hungry for strategies that you can begin practicing in your kitchen right away, and leave feeling satisfied that you can live a zero waste lifestyle at all times of the year! More info: https://www.ilacsd.org/event/food-and-festivities/

November 21st. Saturday 10 am – 12 pm Cultivating Resilience Virtual Workshop Hosted by Interfaith Coalition for Earth Justice and San Diego 350 These times of uncertainty, chaos, and transformation require that we attend to our body, mind, and spirit. We need tools to keep us connected, resilient, and restored. In this workshop, the Rev. Dr. Beth Johnson and Rev. Kurt Kuhwald will guide us through practices that provide a foundation for resilience and hope. The workshop draws from the evolving edge of the Work that Reconnects developed by root teacher, Joanna Macy, and the spiral of the Work that Reconnects.More info: https://icejsd.org/calendar/cultivating-resilience-virtual-workshop/ More info: https://icejsd.org/calendar/cultivating-resilience-virtual-workshop/

Message From the Folks at the OB Green Center

We hope our enewsletter gives you some solace in these trying times. All these groups have something in common. They are trying to make this a better world by advocating for all the vulnerable people in the world, for the planet, and ultimately all of us. Check out their web sites and see all the great work they are doing and participate if you can. See our Get involved page on our website for a list of groups at oceanbeachgreencenter.org. If you are able to donate, that would be appreciated, as they are all suffering from not being able to have events or fundraisers. We here at the Ocean Beach Green Center are in the same situation. We usually have two fundraisers a year with music, speakers, refreshments and a raffle with great prizes from our local merchants. We have generous donors that support us but our fundraisers play an essential part in sustaining us. We know many are struggling, but if you are able, we would be most grateful for your support. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit and contributions are tax-deductible as allowable by law. Our Federal Tax ID# is 47-2875142.

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice. Also check out: SD PEACEFUL PROTEST https://www.instagram.com/sdprotest/

An excellent source for events and credible information from local and national sources is from Peace San Diego at https://www.facebook.com/groups/PeaceSanDiego

If you live in Ocean Beach or hang out here please support our local, small merchants who have so generously donated in the past to our fundraising events.

Ocean Beach Green Center, 4862 Voltaire Street, Ocean Beach 92107 oceanbeachgreencenter@gmail.com 619-613 5616