September 2020 Event Calendar From the Ocean Beach Green Center

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Climate Mobilization Coalition Zoom Meeting. September 5th,12th,19th and 26th Keep up-to-date on climate issues and Climate Action events. To register email Jon Findley at jon@climatemobsd.org. More info: https://www.facebook.com/SDClimateMobilization

September 1st Tuesday 6 pm – 7pm Project Community Care Hosted by Sunrise Movement San Diego

The radical organizations we look up to all had deep roots in caring for their communities. From mutual aid to providing services to voter registration, we need to be doing the work to help our people on the day to day, not just years into the future. If you’re interested in connecting with local Black, Indigenous, People of Color leaders like We All We Got and Casa Arcoiris to help strengthen the network of care in San Diego, come through and let’s spread the love. https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqcO6prTgrH9fEzD2CAgS8QZJi_FbI6w2Z

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/227644398517871/?event_time_id=227644418517869

September 1st Tuesday 7 pm – 9 pm SD Veterans For Peace General Monthly Meeting via ZOOM Hosted by San Diego Veterans For Peace The sign in link is posted 24 hours prior to the meeting. We will open access to the meeting at 6:50 PM and would like to begin promptly at 7:00 PM. Please be respectful of others and wait until you are recognized to speak. If you have technical difficulties or any questions, please contact our Treasurer, Vic White at 858-349-2326. All are Welcome – You do not need to be a Veteran

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/456866658278581/ www.sdvfp.org

September 2nd Wednesday – 5th Saturday 10 am – 12 pm Screening and Panel Discussion of the Film “Public Trust – The Fight for America’s Public Lands” Hosted by North County Climate Change Alliance You are invited to an incredibly special event! Please join us for a pre-release screening and panel discussion of the new documentary “Public Trust”. For attendees the film will be available to view September 2nd to the 4th. The online panel discussion and Q & A will be on Saturday, September 5th at 10:00 AM PT.

There is no charge for this online event but you will need to register in advance by clicking the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMvc–rrD4tGd0lXLWlrvVc2VHyr_wua6NX

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/213488820094280/

September 2nd Wednesday 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm No Justice, No Games Petco Park 9th and J Street Vigil (please bring a candle) Let’s join our voices to ask the San Diego Padres to walk off the field in protest for the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and many more due to the color of their skin. It is not a game! No Justice, No Games (MLB, NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLS,NHL etc.) More info: Enrique Morones (619) 977-9467 https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=3851339774883152&set=gm.3067057146733762&type=3&theater&ifg=1

September 3rd Thursday 6 pm – 7 pm Rooting Out White Supremacy in the US Military: A KPBS News Online Event KPBS hosts a panel discussion on hate groups in the military and how the military is keeping racial extremism from its ranks. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/756005148305603/

September 4th Friday 6 pm – 7:30 pm Intersectionality & Justice Panel Hosted by Andréa N. Agosto and Diversionary Theatre Diversionary Theatre invites you to attend a FREE panel discussion exploring racism and intersectionality around BIQTPOC (Black, Indigenous, Queer, Trans, People of Color) in our community, the arts, and beyond. We will be conducting this via zoom. Instructions on how to join the event will be sent after you RSVP. RSVP here: t.ly/q1Av More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/765384784298102/

September 5th Saturday 9 am – 4 pm Black Panthers Fundraiser Yard Sale 3877 39th St. San Diego 92105 Please Join Us to raise funds to continue serving the people! We will be at the Umoja PowerThroughFitness Yard starting at 9am.Support the San Diego original Black Panther Party for Community Empowerment in sustaining community projects.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/sandiegoblackpantherparty/

September 6th Sunday Rot On Sundays! Hosted by Food2Soil Composting Collective Free foodscrap dropoff every Sunday at San Carlos Community Garden Project from 9:30-10:30am. Open to all San Diegans! Food2Soil also has other areas for dropoff for a fee. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/655747521830514/

September 7th Monday 11 am – 1 pm Protest Sea World San Diego – Labor Day Hosted by Ellen Ericksen

September Holiday protest. Back to our regular holiday schedule of protesting. This is a COVID-19 compliant protest. Masks and social distancing A MUST! Please park at the South Shores parking lot (in a short space). We will protest at Sea World Drive and Sea World Way. Please leave your companion animals at home. The animals need us.

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/347207386303370/

September 9th Wednesday 6 pm – 7 pm Nat Talk: Virus Diversity – From Coral Reefs to COVID Hosted by San Diego Natural History Museum Viruses are the most numerous and genetically diverse life forms on the planet. How do we know this? The main method is called viromics, first developed here in San Diego to study viruses in Mission Bay and off of Scripps Pier. Over the course of the last couple of decades, Dr. Forest Rohwer’s lab at SDSU has used viromics to study biodiversity all over the world. Forest’s favorite study sites are coral reefs, currently considered the most biodiverse ecosystems on the planet (though the deep sea might win that title eventually!). In this talk, Forest will discuss how we use viromics and other methods to understand coral reef biodiversity, how this viral knowledge might be used to restore coral reefs, and then discuss how these methods are used to understand COVID-19 and other emerging diseases. Join The Nat for this free online talk. RSVP required. http://www.sdnat.org/nattalks More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2445328442428421/

September 10th Thursday 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm Earth’s Climate Crisis and What to Do About It Hosted by North County Climate Change Alliance This program will present key ideas from Dr. William H. Calvin’s 2019 book “Extreme Weather”, second edition due out in October 2020. Dr. Calvin will explain the significance of our carbon budget and the causes of extreme weather. He will describe the dramatic increase since 2000 in the destructive costs of five types of extreme weather. He will also discuss the urgency of atmospheric carbon removal that is big, quick, and surefire, in line with the IPCC’s 2018 report. Dr. Calvin will call for urgent and specific action from each of us! Don’t miss this vital presentation! More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/320325859336463/

September 10th Thursday 6 pm Unrig: How to Fix Our Broken Democracy Hosted by Represent San Diego online event Hear from the author of Unrig, an intriguing nonfiction graphic novel about the role wealth and influence play in American democracy. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/2656479008014202/

September 11th Friday 4 pm First Friday Monthly Meeting Green New Deal at UCSD On Zoom Join the Green New Deal at UCSD movement to discuss ongoing campaigns to push UCSD to address the climate crisis. Our movement calls on the UCSD administration to commit to: 1. teach all students about climate change and climate justice 2. decarbonize by 2025 3. end all financial ties with the fossil fuel industry 4. build a UC-wide Green New Deal More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/709096639938872/

September 14th Monday 6 pm – 7 pm Bending the Curve Virtual Perspectives Lecture: Bending the Curve Hosted by Scripps Institution of Oceanography and Birch Aquarium at Scripps Speaker: Ram Ramanathan, Scripps Oceanography Climate Scientist. Climate scientists study more than Earth’s changing climate. They are an integral part of coming up with solutions for both mitigating and adapting to these human-caused changes. Join world renowned scientist Ram Ramanathan for insight into a multifaceted education program, Bending the Curve, which inspires action on climate solutions. The groundbreaking program is offered at all University of California campuses and internationally. Learn how he and colleagues around the world are educating students at every level to become climate warriors.More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/912431242587986/

September 14th Monday 7 pm – 9 pm Stories of Sanctuary: Taking Action to Support Migrant Communities Hosted by Jewish Action San Diego

Join us for a discussion on how current immigration policies are affecting migrants in our community and how local individuals, activists, and organizations are responding. We will hear from a diverse panel, each striving to create sanctuary in their own way during challenging times, including: Ruth Kaplan- Migrant Host Antonia and Bob Davis- Migrant Host Ruth Hargrove- Volunteer Attorney Kate Clark- Senior Director of Immigration Services, Jewish Family Service San Diego. Ymoat Hernandez Luna- Detention Resistance. Zoom information will be sent closer to the date. To receive the Zoom information to join you must RSVP through the ActionNetwork (info below). RSVP Link: tinyurl.com/JASDSanctuary

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/312742466469245/

September 15th Tuesday 2 pm – 3 pm Free Webinar: Backyard Composting Hosted by City of San Diego and Solana Center Want to learn how you can improve the quality of your soil, reduce waste and air pollution, while saving energy, money, and water? Learn how to compost in your backyard during this webinar! Join Solana Center for this 1-hour webinar where you will learn the basics of backyard composting. Using trial-tested advice and demonstrations, our experienced educators will teach you all you need to know to get started with a bin that fits your needs and lifestyle. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/606000146779866/

September 19th Saturday 9 am – 2 pm San Diego Environmental Leadership Conference hosted by Environmental Center of San Diego This year our focus is on the intersection of racial and social justice with environmental activism.After a short welcome, we will hear from our Keynote speaker Sonja Robinson, Chair of the Environmental and Climate Justice Committee for the NAACP San Diego Branch. That will be followed by four segments, with short breaks between segments. The first two segments will be panel discussions on Intersectional environmentalism: Equity and Inclusivity. The third segment will be a series of short statements from candidates running for election in 2020. Each one will answer the question: “What steps will you take to increase social equity and environmental justice once elected?” The final segment will be a series of short statements from local environmental organizations. Each one will answer the question: “What will you do by the next summit to increase justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion in your organization?” Thanks to the event sponsors, there will be no charge for participation, but you must register in advance. More info: http://www.sandiegoeco.org/4th-annual-environmental-leadership-summit-2020/

September 22nd Tuesday 10 am – 12 pm Closing the Transparency Loop – A Call for Industry Collaboration and Action hosted SD Green Building Council Closing the Transparency Loop (CTL) is a movement that grew out of a series of letters exchanged between the Architectural and Design (A&D) community and major building product manufacturers. CTL’s mission is to transform the built environment by leveraging the business case to grow the sustainability movement throughout the built environment value chain. CTL was created to shine a light on the lack of communication throughout the value chain of building projects. Fee $10 – $15 More info: https://www.sd-gbc.org/closing_the_transparency_loop?fbclid=IwAR2McawU2FbwsjGR8SwiiADaAdpdJOoRQcRArTC1GNvvJHowxQNPtmnOB3M

September 23rd Wednesday 11:30 am -1 pm Race and Civil Rights Hosted by Black Women’s Institute for Leadership Development and League of Women Voters of San Diego

We will discuss three state propositions that the League of Women Voters of California is supporting .More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/917717378735968/

September 23rd Wednesday and September 24th Thursday Zoom events at Joan B. Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice More info: https://www.sandiego.edu/peace/institutes/ipj/events/ All events open to the public

September 23rd Wednesday 12 pm Bergman Memorial Lecture: 100th Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote More details: https://www.sandiego.edu/events/peace/detail.php?_focus=77380

September 23rd Wednesday 1 pm USD Just Read! Fighting for Housing: In Conversation with Conor Dougherty More Details: https://www.sandiego.edu/events/peace/detail.php?_focus=77465

September 24th Thursday 12:30 pm USD Just Read! The Catholic Worker Movement Then and Now: A Call to Action This event is part of the USD Just Read! program. This event is also aligned with Homelessness and Food Insecurity Action Week 2020, which is hosted by the Urgent Challenges Collective and a number of partners on and off campus.

In the midst of the Great Depression, Dorothy Day co-founded the Catholic Worker, a movement of people inspired by the teachings of Jesus to address poverty, war, religious and racial injustice, and more. Join us for a conversation with local members of the San Diego Catholic Worker to discuss the life and legacy of Dorothy Day, the work of the CW movement historically and today, and Catholic responses to homelessness in our city. More Details: https://www.sandiego.edu/events/peace/detail.php?_focus=77466

September 26th Saturday 9 am – 5 pm 36th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day Hosted by I Love A Clean San Diego The 36th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day is going virtual, Register to join the county’s Official Coastal Cleanup Day coordinators, I Love A Clean San Diego, and be a part of the global cleanup effort by removing polluting litter and debris from your community Volunteers of all ages are invited to grab buckets and work gloves (or whatever you can round up and repurpose from around the house – we have ideas for you!) and walk your block with your household to stay close to home and protect the health of our community and our environment. Whether you’re coastal or inland, it all makes a huge impact on the health of our waterways and oceans – cleaning the coast starts at your front door?. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/589502178380498/

September 27th Sunday The unPaddle For Clean Water Hosted by Surfrider Foundation San Diego Our signature awareness event, the Paddle for Clean Water, is the largest non-competitive surf event in California. Each year, hundreds of participants paddle their surfboards, SUPs, kayaks and other paddle craft around the Ocean Beach Pier to raise awareness and funds to protect clean water and healthy beaches in San Diego County. Together, we bring awareness to the community about the threats to clean water and the solutions our chapter is putting in place to address them. To Donate: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/surfrider-foundation/the-paddle-for-clean-water-virtual-fundraiser More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/643902036233333/

For Black Lives Matter and other communities of concern connections check out our list of social justice groups. Also many environmental groups are now embracing communities of concern, especially Climate groups that work on climate justice.

Also check out: SD PEACEFUL PROTEST #BlackLivesMatter @SdProtest

https://twitter.com/sdprotest?lang=en https://www.instagram.com/sdprotest/

Providing locations and times of PEACEFUL protests in San Diego County on Instagram & Twitter only!

Online events not local but recommended by local groups

September 1st Tuesday 9:30 am– 11:30 am The Practice and Promise of Anti-Racism. · Hosted by National Conflict Resolution Center – NCRC Explore the power we have to individually and collectively take action to uproot racist systems and create positive change Anti-racism is not a spectator sport. Join a deep dive conversation about what it means to be an active participant in the work of anti-racism, while our communities are coping with COVID, isolation, and social reckoning. Explore the power we have to individually and collectively take action to uproot racist systems and create positive change. This conversation is structured to create equitable space for sharing perspectives and learning from one another.

Helpful info: This is an interactive conversation on Zoom. Come ready to unmute, turn your camera on, and engage! We will be sending a Zoom link and instructions separately.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2824074621249392/

September 4th Friday 11 am – 12 pm Special “Book Club” Edition Fireside Fire Drill with Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen, and Candice Bergen Hosted by Jane Fonda and Fire Drill Fridays For this week’s special “Book Club” edition Fireside Fire Drill, Jane will be joined by her Book Club friends and co-stars, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen! Together they will talk about Jane’s upcoming new book, What Can I Do?, and will chat “Book Club” style about activism and change in their own lives. Please join us! Register here: https://greenpeace.zoom.us/webinar/register/1315985502234/WN_AO3KetroSmavq_4SwxF_lA

More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/374375620217880/

September 15th Tuesday to September 16th Wednesday NZ20 The world’s largest net zero conference and expo

This year, we’re bringing the Net Zero Conference to your living room! Join leaders in green at NZ20, the world’s largest net zero building conference and a hub for thought-leaders and industry-shapers in Climate, Carbon, Energy, Water, Waste, and Transit. Our best-in-class virtual platform goes above and beyond to inspire communication, providing attendees with opportunities to engage and ask questions during sessions, tours, and networking events as well as in the Expo Hall — so we can inspire, educate, and evolve our built environment with the same energy we’ve always had. Keynote speakers are Winona LaDuke from Honor the Earth and two co-founders of Zero Hour, a youth led climate group. Fee 0 to $150

More info: https://netzeroconference.com/nz20/program/Building Conference & Expo

On September 17th Thursday 2020 we come together in DC to lay siege to the White House for 50 days of nonviolent protest. It’s been nine years since we set off the political earthquake of #OccupyWallStreet, laying siege to NYC’s Zuccotti Park and inspiring thousands of similar protests around the world. The Occupy anniversary arrives September 17th, 2020. And it may be the perfect day to trigger another global big-bang moment — a massive collective action of the sweetest kind of disobedience. The why hardly needs recitation. Because, for these nine years, the shadows have only grown longer. Inequality has soared. Not a single Wall Street CEO spent a night in jail for his role in the 2008 financial meltdown. Politicians and corporate criminals continue to savage the public trust with impunity. And all the while, this howling void of a president, his sins too many to name, sits smugly atop a corona death-toll that may surpass two-hundred thousand Americans by Christmas.

More info: https://www.adbusters.org/campaigns/whitehousesiege-tactical-briefing-1?fbclid=IwAR1FqYtbhNzzq_avPPBDBcP6tuaRGnMo5dK8clLJnqaCzQINEz12IY0h2uo

Warning the #WhiteHouseSiege is not working as of 9/1/20

