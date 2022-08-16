‘Trolley to the Beach’ – A Video by the Ocean Beach Historical Society

Enjoy this lengthy video of “Trolley to the Beach” by the OB Historical Society. Originally published in February 2021.

Here is the text from OBHS when it was published:

Trolley to the Beach is a survey of suburban public transportation in the first half of the 20th Century in San Diego, California, and a multi-media presentation written and produced by Eric DuVall. Originally recorded December, 2020.

The hundreds of vintage images presented are used strictly for the education and entertainment of our viewers. The assistance of the Ocean Beach Historical Society, the Pacific Southwest Railway Museum, Campo, CA, the San Diego Electric Railway Association Museum, National City, CA, and the San Diego History Center is very much appreciated. An excerpt from Remember the Old Number 16? by Zelma Bays Locker is read by Kathleen McDaniel. The story appeared in the Journal of San Diego History Volume 23, Number 4, Fall of 1977.

Included is the short film The Ocean Beach Loop of the Point Loma Railroad: (The Ocean Beach Loop of the Point Loma Railroad is a very short film by Eric DuVall. Ride the route traveled by D. C. Collier’s Point Loma Railroad from 1909 to 1924. obhistory.org Musical accompaniment for this guided whirlwind tour of the OB Loop, was provided by Dan Hicks and his Hot Licks. Use by OBHS (501c3) is purely for the education and entertainment of our audience. Always, please support the musicians who created this music. “Sure Beats Me,” published by UMG Recordings, 1973, from Last Train to Hicksville. “Fujiyama.” UMG Recordings and Geffen Records, 1972, from Striking it Rich. Both tracks were composed by Hot Licks Guitarist John Girton. Professional High Speed Driving and Stunts by Kitty McDaniel.)

Additional photography, video and narration by Eric DuVall.

Go here for the OB Historical Society website.

And don’t forget the OBHS is hosting a picnic and celebration of the Door of Hope this Thursday, August 18 at Collier Park. See this.