Tuesday Press Conference to Unveil Enforcement Efforts to Deter Large Wednesday Night Crowds

City and County officials are holding a press conference today, Tuesday, August 11, in Ocean Beach to “unveil future enforcement efforts to deter large crowds gatherings on Wednesday nights at Veteran’s Plaza.” They will be joined by OBceans Mark Winkie and Corey Bruins from the OB Town Council and Denny Knox of the OB Mainstreet Association.

The presser will be at 1 pm at the OB Veteran’s Plaza. Officials will include Councilmember Jennifer Campbell, Dr. Joel Day, Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response and Recovery, and Dr. Ankita Kadakia M.D., Chief/ Medical Director, County Public Health.

Sparked by large, irresponsible crowds at the Drum Circle after Wednesday’s Farmers Market where hundreds gather without masks or physical-distancing, the presser will hopefully address concerns by OB residents and businesspeople on the as-yet lack of any enforcement by government.

Complaints of the amount of trash left behind, which OBTC members have personally tried to rectify, of unlicensed vendors, and by late-night loud noises have been voiced recently. The OBTC sent government officials a letter last week with a call for help saying “enough is enough.” Last Wednesday, police officers declared the gathering unlawful and dispersed the partiers.