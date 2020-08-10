It’s Time for the OB Rag Pandemic Summer Fundraiser

Our Summer Appeal for Donations During the Pandemic – Keep the Press Local and Free and Healthy

The OB Rag‘s Pandemic Summer Fundraiser starts today!

For the last couple of years, we’ve held two fundraisers a year, in the summer and in the fall. But because of the amount of donations during last fall, we’re only doing the the summer one.

This week our goal is to reach $2,000 in donations and contributions from our readers and supporters. Most of us know the stakes involved, as trump continues to call the press, “the enemy of the people” and levels charges of “fake news” at the news he cannot accept. But the folks of OB and Point Loma (and the rest of San Diego as well) continue to need the OB Rag more than ever.

We do provide local OB news, a discussion platform that is better than a dozen facebook pages, and keep track of the various crises hitting us. And don’t forget – we have an election in less than 3 months, which we will cover, of course. Some feel this coming election is one of the most important in our lifetimes. Make certain the OB Rag is there to cover it.

Unlike some other media platforms that were based on advertisements and had to fold during the pandemic, we are still here – because we rely on our readers and supporters.

The online OB Rag is currently in our 13th year of being the online newspaper for Ocean Beach. Please ensure that we can keep going.

If you need some reasons to support us, think of all the timely reports by Geoff Page on the various planning committees on the Peninsula, the Widder Curry’s insights and reviews, and our other spicy columnists, like Jim Miller, Ernie McCray, Joaguin Antique, Kathy Blavatt, Colleen O’Connor, Michael Steinberg. Plus we provide constant commentary on key issues that concern OBceans and Point Lomans like attacks on the 30-foot height limit, short-term vacation rentals, what the OB Town Council is up to, and environmental threats to our domestic tranquility.

Turko of the former “Turko Files” once called the OB Rag the “conscience of OB.” We want to continue with this role.

Why do we need money to operate? We do pay some of our regular columnists and reporters; we have other bills, like the server bill, rent, and the post office, subscriptions and other minor costs to keep up with the always changing, always unique, always dynamic Ocean Beach village.

(Here are some past and recent reasons for keeping us around.)

Meanwhile, thanks to all of our supporters who have sent checks and donated via PayPal over these past few months.

How to Support Us

Send us a one-time donation via our PayPal button on the homepage;

Become a regular monthly contributor; via PayPal on the homepage;

Send us a check made out to “OB Rag” to:

OB Rag

PO Box 7012

Ocean Beach, CA 92167

Have a business or non-profit – take out an advertisement – we have great rates for locals;

Send us photos, poetry, musings, observations, or volunteer to help us cover local events and meetings.

So, help us keep the OB Rag alive and well – send us a donation during this Pandemic Summer campaign.

The original OB Rag was first published in the fall of 1970 – and we’re still here 50 years later – a freaking half century! okay,there’s been some gaps – but with your help, we’d like to be around another 50 years.