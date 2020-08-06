Police Break Up Massive Crowd at Veteran’s Plaza in Ocean Beach

Wednesday night, August 5, at about 10 pm, San Diego police broke up the massive crowd that had gathered at Veteran’s Plaza in Ocean Beach. SDPD officers made announcements from their vehicles parked in the Lifeguard Station lot – and the announcements were met with boo’s. It’s not clear what happened afterwards.

Police were responding to complaints from the OB Town Council and residents about the irresponsible, out-of-control huge parties, the noise and trash. Hundreds of people have been gathering on the greens for a drum circle, dancing, unlicensed vendors – without wearing masks or employing social distancing.

CBS8 quoted one drum circle attendee, Phaux, as saying, “The pandemic to me is not realistic.”

Police, Councilwoman Campbell and County Supervisor Fletcher were all notified of the complaints. At the base of the complaints is the inadequate and insufficient response by local government to these gatherings after Wednesday’s OB Farmers Market, which have been going on for weeks.

Campbell has come under increasing criticism for lack of attention on the problem. Her office released a statement in response to the OBTC’s letter – and some on the Town Council feel it was totally inadequate and seemed to blame the Farmers Market for the problems. She appeared to link the two events – the market and the irresponsible gatherings – in ways that did not seem reasonable. Here’s Campbell’s statement:

My office has received complaints about the OB Farmer’s Market crowds gathering at Veteran’s Plaza on Wednesday evenings ever since I came into office. These two events have contributed to the culture of OB for decades and have an undeniable reciprocal effect on each other. However, some members of the community have raised a number of issues about the Wednesday evening crowds including complaints about non-permitted vendors, noise from music, non-compliance with COVID-19 health orders, and an increase of trash.

During my term, we have provided additional trash receptacles in response to the influx in visitors, have dealt with re-sodding of the grassy area from overuse, and have collaborated with SDPD to have additional walking teams and resources to address these complaints. For most of 2020, the Farmer’s Market and associated gatherings have not been an issue as the events were not being held. Concerns have escalated now that the Farmer’s Market is up and running and the crowds have returned.

My office will continue to work with the community to find common ground now that the Wednesday crowds have returned to enjoy the market and the beach. SDPD has committed to direct additional resources on Wednesday evenings to better enforce noise complaint issues. I have also urged the Mayor and county to enforce mask wearing and social distancing and will continue to do so. I will also be encouraging the OB Mainstreet Association, who hosts the Wednesday farmer’s market, to consider a range of options that would make direct and positive impact for concerned OB residents.

As always, we appreciate our OB community’s engagement and will continue to work with them to ensure the we can all enjoy this unique and special corner of San Diego.

San Diego Police e-mailed the following statement to CBSNews 8:

“SDPD Western Division is aware of this community concern and is looking at ways to address it from a variety of approaches, in order to find a solution that respects both sides of this issue.

As a department, we recognize the quality of life issues that can arise from calls like these. OB is an area rich in culture and expression is practically a way of life.

That said, what is also a way of life for all of San Diego is living in peace with our neighbors. Our hope is that those involved in the drum circle events would consider self-managing and perhaps find a start and end time which honors those who live in the surrounding neighborhood and doing so in a manner that recognizes the unique times we are living in with the advent of COVID-19.

Efforts to address the concerns in the interim have included: routine patrols in the area when possible and enforcement of ancillary violations, such as: open alcohol & narcotics violations.

As much as is appropriate in our role, SDPD will continue to look for ways we can be helpful in finding a resolution to this issue. We will also be gauging what if any additional enforcement efforts may be appropriate.”

It remains to be seen, of course, how people who attend the gatherings will respond over time. The unlicensed vendors could be in trouble. And the fear is that government will shut down the Farmers Market. This ongoing saga has gotten media attention and some attention from police. Watch this space.