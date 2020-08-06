Police Break Up Massive Crowd at Veteran’s Plaza in Ocean Beach

Wednesday night, August 5, at about 10 pm, San Diego police broke up the massive crowd that had gathered at Veteran’s Plaza in Ocean Beach. SDPD officers made announcements from their vehicles parked in the Lifeguard Station lot – and the announcements were met with boo’s. It’s not clear what happened afterwards.
Police were responding to complaints from the OB Town Council and residents about the irresponsible, out-of-control huge parties, the noise and trash. Hundreds of people have been gathering on the greens for a drum circle, dancing, unlicensed vendors – without wearing masks or employing social distancing.
CBS8 quoted one drum circle attendee, Phaux, as saying, “The pandemic to me is not realistic.”
Police, Councilwoman Campbell and County Supervisor Fletcher were all notified of the complaints. At the base of the complaints is the inadequate and insufficient response by local government to these gatherings after Wednesday’s OB Farmers Market, which have been going on for weeks.
Campbell has come under increasing criticism for lack of attention on the problem. Her office released a statement in response to the OBTC’s letter – and some on the Town Council feel it was totally inadequate and seemed to blame the Farmers Market for the problems. She appeared to link the two events – the market and the irresponsible gatherings – in ways that did not seem reasonable. Here’s Campbell’s statement:
My office has received complaints about the OB Farmer’s Market crowds gathering at Veteran’s Plaza on Wednesday evenings ever since I came into office. These two events have contributed to the culture of OB for decades and have an undeniable reciprocal effect on each other. However, some members of the community have raised a number of issues about the Wednesday evening crowds including complaints about non-permitted vendors, noise from music, non-compliance with COVID-19 health orders, and an increase of trash.
During my term, we have provided additional trash receptacles in response to the influx in visitors, have dealt with re-sodding of the grassy area from overuse, and have collaborated with SDPD to have additional walking teams and resources to address these complaints. For most of 2020, the Farmer’s Market and associated gatherings have not been an issue as the events were not being held. Concerns have escalated now that the Farmer’s Market is up and running and the crowds have returned.
My office will continue to work with the community to find common ground now that the Wednesday crowds have returned to enjoy the market and the beach. SDPD has committed to direct additional resources on Wednesday evenings to better enforce noise complaint issues. I have also urged the Mayor and county to enforce mask wearing and social distancing and will continue to do so. I will also be encouraging the OB Mainstreet Association, who hosts the Wednesday farmer’s market, to consider a range of options that would make direct and positive impact for concerned OB residents.
As always, we appreciate our OB community’s engagement and will continue to work with them to ensure the we can all enjoy this unique and special corner of San Diego.
San Diego Police e-mailed the following statement to CBSNews 8:
“SDPD Western Division is aware of this community concern and is looking at ways to address it from a variety of approaches, in order to find a solution that respects both sides of this issue.
As a department, we recognize the quality of life issues that can arise from calls like these. OB is an area rich in culture and expression is practically a way of life.
That said, what is also a way of life for all of San Diego is living in peace with our neighbors. Our hope is that those involved in the drum circle events would consider self-managing and perhaps find a start and end time which honors those who live in the surrounding neighborhood and doing so in a manner that recognizes the unique times we are living in with the advent of COVID-19.
Efforts to address the concerns in the interim have included: routine patrols in the area when possible and enforcement of ancillary violations, such as: open alcohol & narcotics violations.
As much as is appropriate in our role, SDPD will continue to look for ways we can be helpful in finding a resolution to this issue. We will also be gauging what if any additional enforcement efforts may be appropriate.”
It remains to be seen, of course, how people who attend the gatherings will respond over time. The unlicensed vendors could be in trouble. And the fear is that government will shut down the Farmers Market. This ongoing saga has gotten media attention and some attention from police. Watch this space.
I would bet that the vast majority of those folks aren’t even local. And the Air BnB crowd just gawks, takes pictures, and feeds the beast.
Just ‘reseed’ the grass again and rope it off. Problem solved. No vendors and no party…
Campbell’s rep, Teodoro “Teddy” Martinez reiterated the claim that the Framer’s Market was to blame at the OB Planning Board meeting last night. It is amazing how out of touch they are in the District 2 office.
!!%%##@@&&%%!! (and gnashing of teeth, what’s left)
Don’t even know what to say! Its horrendous! Campbell is wrong to include the “drum circle” gathering or whatever the hell that is, as a tack-on to the farmer’s market. The farmer’s market where I am has strict guidelines- no handling of food except by vendors, a one way system, buy and leave, no consuming onsite, masks required, and when its over its over. And people understand and honor the constraints.
What is wrong with these crowd people? They’re out of their minds! they must live under a rock to not understand the GLOBAL situation with this highly infectious virus! They aren’t demonstrating, protesting, or convening for any reason other than partying, so any ‘amendment’ thing is baloney. They need to go home, and party, or drum, or eat their FM food somewhere else. So disrespectful to everyone….
Maybe for them, it’s “the end-of-times” and nothing matters. Or maybe they’re just “over” the pandemic. Or maybe it’s just old people who are dying. Or maybe ‘I’m young and invincible.’ Or maybe, like the gentleman quoted in the article, the pandemic is just not realistic. Or worse, it’s just a hoax.
One more, a few may be Fox viewers
As I mentioned in another thread, there are some mid 20 to early thirty somethings in my building at work who have this attitude of “who cares if some Boomers croak”? There are no shortage of people in that age group who think that way. They assume if they get it they’ll be just fine but the scary and appealing part is they’re ok with oder generations not surviving this. Scary times for sure.
I’m sure that’s a real subset, Chris, and yet, my daughter who is (forced now, and at 1/2 her previous income) to resume her job in service industry in NorCal, tells me constantly about Boomers who come in and rage (at her) against things like not being able to push tables together, having to wait for a (with at least a50% reduction) table, aren’t wearing masks, complain about plastic cutlery- you name it, they’re complaining about it. She’d like to be able to say “Well, why don’t you just stay home and keep us all safe?” but of course she can’t, as they are poor tippers even on a good day. And when she tells them these are state-mandated practices and not her choice, they don’t care. One Boomer complained to her that the ice “wasn’t cold enough”… she sighed, seeing no point in explaining the laws of thermodynamics.
I’m appalled at the entitlement of my own generation but, tbh, this sort of bad behavior and lack of respect for fellow humankind seems to transcend age groups. When the going gets tough, people get ugly. So disappointing….
retired, the label Boomers encompasses a vast group of people but the only thing they have in common is when they were born. Perpetuating this Boomer stereotype is ridiculous. We do not all act alike. I’m a Boomer and I don’t behave like that, what your daughter is experiencing is impolite people who come in all ages. And, where are the stories of the good ones? The bad ones stand out, the well-behaved people don’t get any recognition. This Boomer word has become such a blatant pejorative that it makes me see red. You cannot judge a person by their birth date.