Fanita Ranch Developer Postponed Hearing Amid Santee Residents’ Concerns

By Karen Pearlman / San Diego Union-Tribune / Aug. 25, 2020

A long-awaited vote on a highly contentious East County housing project has been delayed at the request of the developer, who apparently sensed the 3,000-home development faced some headwinds on the Santee City Council.

Home Fed Fanita Rancho LLC, the applicant for the latest version of the plan for housing off Fanita Parkway above Santee Lakes, asked the city last Thursday to cancel a public hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Jeff O’Connor, HomeFed vice president of community development, said the decision to pull the item after years of planning was made to satisfy concerns about traffic and to free up Councilman Rob McNelis, who could have been barred from voting on the original submission.

In a press release, Home Fed said it would redirect the $5 million it planned to use to extend Magnolia Avenue, a road that leads into the development, into improving state Route 52 instead. It will be added to the $10 million already earmarked by the developer for SR-52.

Santee Mayor John Minto said he shared residents’ concerns about the additional traffic Fanita Ranch would bring to the city, potentially adding more than 8,500 people to the current population of about 58,000. He has indicated that the project could be in jeopardy unless attention was paid to the freeway, and its associated traffic snares on the city’s main arteries of Mission Gorge Road and Mast Boulevard.

