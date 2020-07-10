‘You Better Hike the Stowe Trail in Santee Before Fanita Ranch Is Built and It’s Too Late’

HomeFed Corp. Plans 3,000-Unit Development in Santee

By Colleen Cochran

The threat of bulldozers spurred me to hike the Stowe Trail in northern Santee. The stretch, that leads from Santee Lakes through Sycamore Canyon on Fanita Ranch, is one of the last havens for endangered Quino checkerspot butterflies, creatures that once fluttered abundantly throughout San Diego County skies, and for endangered least Bell’s vireo songbirds.

Because I had been hearing a lot of news about HomeFed Corporation’s plans to ravage the area by constructing Fanita Ranch, a development of 3,000 units of multistory townhouse boxes, I decided I better go on that hike before it becomes too late.

This past Saturday, I arranged to meet my friend, Nancy, at the very northern end of Fanita Parkway, which is where I had heard the Stowe Trail begins. It is there that Fanita Parkway transforms from bustling thoroughfare to quiet country road. So quiet in fact, that Nancy and I, while still seated in our separate cars in the middle of the road, managed to hold a few minutes of conversation concerning our guesses as to where the entrance to the trail might be, and no cars drove up to beep us out of the way.

On the west side of Fanita Parkway, we saw Santee Lakes Campground, an idyllic hideaway filled with families happily swimming and fishing, and on the other, houses atop a hillside. It took us a bit to find the sign demarking the entrance to the trail, which was located aside the Padre Dam Municipal Water District building. A dusty trail and a sea of green lay before us, and we set off.

The trail led Nancy and me to a world where wild flowers abound and creatures chirp, flutter, and buzz, and the air smells clean. A yellow striped snake sunbathing on the path spotted me first and quickly wiggled into some brush, so that I only caught a fleeting glimpse of it. I did a Google search later that day, and I think it was a California striped racer. Some mountain bikers were using the path too, but largely, we had the Stowe Trail to ourselves.

The Fanita Hills, as the region is sometimes called, is home to coyotes, mountain lions, gray fox, and 18 other mammal species, 21 types of reptiles and amphibians, and over 100 bird species. My friend, Van Collinsworth, Director of PreserveWildSantee.org, told me that if we were to have hiked further, we would have felt as if we had stepped back in time because there would not have been a trace of anything manmade in sight, save the occasional flying airplane.

We would have seen the precious vernal pools, rare only because 98 percent of them have been destroyed due to San Diego County development. Within them live some of the last remaining San Diego fairy shrimp.

If HomeFed’s Fanita Ranch development is built, the sleepy northern end of two-lane Fanita Parkway will be turned into four lanes, two in each direction, with a raised strip in the middle. The speed limit will be increased from 40 to 50 mph, although I very much doubt drivers will be able to reach that top speed most hours of the day, since the only ways in and out of the Fanita Ranch complex will be via Fanita Parkway or Cuyamaca Street, and there will be 8,000 residents, an additional 15 percent of Santee’s present population, using those roads.

More likely, these new Santee residents will be spending a good portion of their days idling in their cars as they wait to cross over or onto Mast Boulevard.

Construction noise will replace the chirps and buzzes of nature’s creatures, so Santee Lakes Campground will become a far less enticing destination. In its Environmental Impact Report (EIR), HomeFed promised to mitigate construction noise by putting in place a sound barrier wall. Campers will, however, still be left with fumes, dust, and loss of views of greenery, and they will no doubt still hear the construction noise too.

The construction, which will go on for 15 years, will leave present Santee residents enduring streams of trucks going through their area, endless noise, and dusty air. Air quality won’t just be reduced during construction, it will be reduced forever. In the end, citizens will have lost the lovely natural barrier that gave their city its hometown feel, only to have it replaced with hunks of walls, gates, parking lots, and unsightly clone houses.

All citizens throughout San Diego County will be negatively impacted by the development. Because the Fanita Ranch area is an essential biological reservoir linking adjacent open spaces protected by the county’s Multiple Species Conservation Program, users of Mission Trails Park can expect to see a depletion in wildlife. Vistas throughout the region will be destroyed, air quality will worsen, and traffic will increase.

Traffic on Mast Boulevard, already the stuff of commuters’ nightmares, will become horrific. The impact of this traffic will be felt on West Hills Parkway and Mission Gorge Road, all the way down through Allied Gardens and Grantville.

HomeFed promises to add an extra lane at the Mast entrance to SR-52, but that remedy will not prove apt to counteract the load of traffic that is going to infect that highway. Some commuters will seek relief by using the I-8, so traffic will worsen on that highway as well.

Santee City Councilman Stephen Houlahan and Van Collinsworth of PreserveWildSantee.org have put together the General Plan Protection Initiative that would enable citizens to vote on whether they want Fanita Ranch, a project that vastly exceeds size parameters set forth in the Santee General Plan.

Unfortunately the Santee City Council, most of whose members are more beholden to the Building Industry Association than their own citizens, used a “study” to delay the Initiative vote from 2018 until November of 2020, thus providing opportunity for a contested “approval” of the megaproject ahead of the Initiative vote.

Santee citizens are fighting city council’s underhanded scheme, and citizens throughout the county can join them in their efforts by sending emails that voice their concerns about Fanita Ranch. Their letters will go on the record, potentially reviewed by a judge, should the situation evolve into a court battle.

While county residents are waiting to hear the results of their efforts, I suggest they take a walk along Stowe Trail. If HomeFed has its way, one day soon, the trail will be transformed to noisy suburban sprawl.

Comments can be sent to Chris Jacobs, Principal Planner City of Santee, of the EIR: cjacobs@cityofsanteeca.gov

______________________________________________________

Colleen Cochran, JD, is a legal editor, nature enthusiast, PB resident and warrior against climate change.