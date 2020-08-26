Free Health Care Returns to Ocean Beach – on Wed., Sept.2

Here is some good news. Free health care is returning to Ocean Beach and will be available for the uninsured at two clinics beginning Wednesday, September 2.

The group, Southern California Care Community, is reopening their free medical clinics in OB. One will be the OB1 Clinic at the First Baptist Church on Santa Monica and the other will be the ECC Clinic at the Episcopal Church Center on Sunset Cliffs Blvd.

A whole of medical services will be provided, including adult and pediatric care, chronic disease management, prescription assistance and laboratory services. Each clinic will be open one to two days each weekday to serve unsheltered persons as well as individuals who do not qualify for health insurance.

The Clinical Director for Southern California Community Care clinics is Mary L Baker, who is well known for her services to the community. Co- Medical Directors Drs. Ellen Rodarte and Jenifer Cohen will also assist staff with providing care.

These free medical clinics are affiliated with Pacific College, the University of Phoenix, and California State University San Marcos. They serve as a training site for both undergraduate, graduate nursing students and medical residents.

SoCalCC clinics operate out of five churches in San Diego county with the plan to add two more locations in Orange County, in partnership with the Illumination Foundation later this year. For more information please go to www.SoCalCC.org

For appointment please call:

OB1 Clinic:

First Baptist Church

4790 Santa Monica Ave.

San Diego, CA 92107

619-208-1898

Wednesdays 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

ECC Clinic

Episcopal Church Center

2083 Sunset Cliffs Blvd.,

San Diego, CA 92107

619-208-1898

Wednesdays: 5:30 pm.

They will also serve walk-ins.

Here is a full list of the services provided:

Adult and pediatric medical care

Chronic disease management

Prescription assistance

Laboratory services

Wellness education and disease prevention

Help accessing healthcare resources

Social services and case management

Counseling services

Assistance with clothing, medical supplies and hygiene products