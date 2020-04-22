What Local Ocean Beach and Point Loma Parks Are Open, and What Are the Rules?

The City of San Diego reopened over 300 neighborhood parks, fields and trails on Tuesday, April 21 for walking and jogging under social distancing guidelines. However, major regional parks, shoreline parks, boardwalks, golf courses and most areas of Balboa Park remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are the Ocean Beach and Point Loma parks that are open or still closed, and the rules.
Bill Cleator Community Park – Open
Bob Kenny Field (also known as Ocean Beach Elementary Joint Use) – Closed
Cabrillo Elementary Joint Use – Closed
Cabrillo Recreation Center – Closed
Cabrillo Tennis (SUP Holder) – Closed
Collier Neighborhood Park – Open
Dana Middle School Joint Use (also known as Richard Henry Dana Junior High Joint Use) – Closed
Dog Beach (also known as Ocean Beach Leash-Free Park) – Closed
Liberty Station Park (also known as Naval Training Center Park) – Open
Mission Bay Park -Dusty Rhodes Community Park – Open
Mission Bay Park -Dusty Rhodes Leash-Free – Closed
Ocean Beach (Robb Field) Skate Park – Closed
Ocean Beach Community Park – Open
Ocean Beach Gateway Mini Park – Open
Ocean Beach Park -Brighton Street Park – Closed
Ocean Beach Park -Saratoga Park – Closed
Ocean Beach Pier – Closed
Ocean Beach Recreation Center – Closed
Point Loma Community Park – Open
Point Loma Tennis (SUP) – Closed
Robb Field Athletic Fields – Closed
Robb Field Recreation Center and Jim Howard Hall- Closed
Robb Field Skate Park (also known as Ocean Beach Skate Park) – Closed
Robb Field Tennis (SUP) – Closed
Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, Shoreline Parks – Open
A complete list of reopened parks is available on the city’s website.
If you visit one of the reopened parks, here are the rules:
- Physical distancing must be followed
- Face coverings are strongly encouraged
- Only passive activities like walking and jogging are permitted
- No active sports, organized activities or groups will be allowed
- Playgrounds, basketball courts, baseball fields, soccer fields and tennis courts remain closed
- Visit parks in your neighborhood and within walking distance
- Parking lots remain closed to discourage driving from other areas
- Restrooms are open for public use
- Trails will be open within open space parks except for Cowles Mountain and Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve
Alison Shea told me that the dog park was open today. But the parking lot is NOT so hopefully that will discourage out of towners from coming here