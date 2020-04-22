What Local Ocean Beach and Point Loma Parks Are Open, and What Are the Rules?

The City of San Diego reopened over 300 neighborhood parks, fields and trails on Tuesday, April 21 for walking and jogging under social distancing guidelines. However, major regional parks, shoreline parks, boardwalks, golf courses and most areas of Balboa Park remain closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the Ocean Beach and Point Loma parks that are open or still closed, and the rules.

Bill Cleator Community Park – Open

Bob Kenny Field (also known as Ocean Beach Elementary Joint Use) – Closed

Cabrillo Elementary Joint Use – Closed

Cabrillo Recreation Center – Closed

Cabrillo Tennis (SUP Holder) – Closed

Collier Neighborhood Park – Open

Dana Middle School Joint Use (also known as Richard Henry Dana Junior High Joint Use) – Closed

Dog Beach (also known as Ocean Beach Leash-Free Park) – Closed

Liberty Station Park (also known as Naval Training Center Park) – Open

Mission Bay Park -Dusty Rhodes Community Park – Open

Mission Bay Park -Dusty Rhodes Leash-Free – Closed

Ocean Beach (Robb Field) Skate Park – Closed

Ocean Beach Community Park – Open

Ocean Beach Gateway Mini Park – Open

Ocean Beach Park -Brighton Street Park – Closed

Ocean Beach Park -Saratoga Park – Closed

Ocean Beach Pier – Closed

Ocean Beach Recreation Center – Closed

Point Loma Community Park – Open

Point Loma Tennis (SUP) – Closed

Robb Field Athletic Fields – Closed

Robb Field Recreation Center and Jim Howard Hall- Closed

Robb Field Skate Park (also known as Ocean Beach Skate Park) – Closed

Robb Field Tennis (SUP) – Closed

Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, Shoreline Parks – Open

A complete list of reopened parks is available on the city’s website.

If you visit one of the reopened parks, here are the rules:

Physical distancing must be followed

Face coverings are strongly encouraged

Only passive activities like walking and jogging are permitted

No active sports, organized activities or groups will be allowed

Playgrounds, basketball courts, baseball fields, soccer fields and tennis courts remain closed

Visit parks in your neighborhood and within walking distance

Parking lots remain closed to discourage driving from other areas

Restrooms are open for public use

Trails will be open within open space parks except for Cowles Mountain and Los Penasquitos Canyon Preserve

Thanks to Times of San Diego