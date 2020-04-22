Ocean Beach Town Council to Meet Wed., April 22 on Facebook Live

Please join the Ocean Beach Town Council meeting this evening, April 22nd, at 7pm on Facebook Live.

As always, you’ll hear from elected officials, public servants, and the board. Also Assemblymember Todd Gloria – who is running for mayor – will be joining the OBTC on the call.

Comments and questions will be taken live on facebook. At the in-person meetings, anyone is offered a 2-minute public comment during that section. If you’d like to participate in public comment, please reach out to the OBTC on social media and they’ll send you a link to join the call for that section.