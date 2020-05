What Parks Are Open in Ocean Beach and Point Loma – Mid-May 2020

The Rules for San Diego parks, as of May 1, 2020:

Here’s the latest list of what parks are open in Ocean Beach and Point Loma.

Bill Cleator Community Park – Open

Bob Kenny Field (also known as Ocean Beach Elementary Joint Use) – Closed

Cabrillo Elementary Joint Use – Closed

Cabrillo Recreation Center – Closed

Cabrillo Tennis (SUP Holder) – Closed

Collier Neighborhood Park – Open

Dana Middle School Joint Use (also known as Richard Henry Dana Junior High Joint Use) – Closed

Dog Beach (also known as Ocean Beach Leash-Free Park) – Open

Liberty Station Park (also known as Naval Training Center Park) – Open

Mission Bay Park -Dusty Rhodes Community Park – Open

Mission Bay Park -Dusty Rhodes Leash-Free – Open

Ocean Beach (Robb Field) Skate Park – Closed

Ocean Beach Community Park – Open

Ocean Beach Gateway Mini Park – Open

Ocean Beach Park – Brighton Street Park – Closed

Ocean Beach Park -Saratoga Park – Closed

Ocean Beach Pier – Closed

Ocean Beach Recreation Center – Closed

Point Loma Community Park – Open

Point Loma Tennis (SUP) – Closed

Robb Field Athletic Fields – Open

Robb Field Recreation Center and Jim Howard Hall- Closed

Robb Field Skate Park (also known as Ocean Beach Skate Park) – Closed

Robb Field Tennis (SUP) – Closed

Sunset Cliffs Natural Park, Shoreline Parks – Open

A complete list of reopened parks is available on the city’s website.