Opening Up San Diego Too Quickly Expected to Backfire, County Officials Say

Today’s San Diego Union-Tribune reported that the local county death toll jumped by 15 people Tuesday, April 21, and hit triple digits for the first time since April 4, according to the latest daily COVID-19 update from the county health department. These newly-counted deaths did not come on a single day but are a serious warning to those who talk about opening sectors of the economy prematurely.

County officials say that would “be expected to backfire.” According to the U-T:

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher made his daily effort to convey that those keeping these orders in effect in the face of public protest over the weekend are doing so out of a desire to prevent a deadly resurgence in cases such as the one now under way in Singapore.

“They’re not out of a desire to infringe; they’re out of a desire to protect,” Fletcher said.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer, reiterated her recent refrain regarding reopening of a wide range of recreation destinations from trails and beaches to basketball and tennis courts. Those things are coming, she said, but not in April.

“We are asking everyone to stay the course until the 30th of April,” Wooten said. “Then we will re-evaluate and see where we are at that time.”

This all comes on the heels of Mayor Kevin Faulconer declaring that certain beaches and parks would be reopened. On Tuesday, County supervisors Kristin Gaspar and Jim Desmond had floated the idea of naming May 1 the day that local businesses will reopen. The proposal was defeated by vote of 3 to 2 with Fletcher and supervisors Greg Cox and Dianne Jacob also voting no.

San Diego City parks, and parts of parks, were chosen by officials to open for passive use based on whether people in surrounding neighborhoods could walk to them.

The U-T reported, “according to county records, the 15 deaths announced Tuesday occurred during a five-day span from April 16 through April 20.”