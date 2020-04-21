Arizona Wildcats’ Game Scoring Record-Holder Ernie McCray Celebrates 82nd Birthday With a Dance

By Javier Morales / AllSportsTucson.com / April 18, 2020

Ernie McCray turned 82 years old today, a legendary figure in Arizona history as the first African-American men’s basketball player to graduate from the school and also his program-record 46 points against Cal State Los Angeles 60 years ago at Bear Down Gym.

McCray, ever spry and whimsical, still writes a column titled, “Thoughts From the Soul of the Tucson Kid,” published by the OB (Ocean Beach) Rag.

The Tucson High School legend (Class of 1956) posted today this video of him celebrating his birthday, dancing at his San Diego home.

Made it.

82.

On my feet,

still grooving to a beat.

A moment…

See more.

[And this:]

People ask me how I’m doing

and I say “The best that I can.”

How else can I reply as a human?

And that’s what I am,

a human,

bound by nature

to do the best that I can,

a mere organism

in the wilds

of the Animal Kingdom,

a class of beings who

eat and drink and breathe

and reproduce sexually,

a class of beings who

are, whether they realize it or not,

players in a game

where “survival of the fittest” reigns,

a game

where you don’t stand

a chance

if you don’t do the best you can.

And just about

the best I can do

right now,

with trillions upon trillions

upon trillions

of superbugs trying

to run my old ass down,

is stay in my crib

and wish for a day

when I can run around town

again –

until then I’ll just do

The Best That I Can!

McCray has a distinguished background as not only a basketball player but also as an educator, father, husband and a civil rights activist.