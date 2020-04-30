Governor Newsom to Order All State Beaches and Parks Closed Again on Friday, May 1

It appears that California Governor Newsom will be ordering all state beaches and parks to close again on Friday, May 1. A memo sent to California police chiefs on Wednesday says Newsom will order all beaches and state parks closed starting Friday to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The California Police Chiefs Association sent the bulletin to its members Wednesday evening. Eric Nuftez, president of the association, said it was sent to give chiefs time to plan ahead of Newsom’s expected announcement today.

In addition, it was announced Wednesday that region’s popular Over-the-Line Tournament will not happen this year.

Though disappointing for thousands of people, the news was put into immediate context with the announcement of two additional COVID-related deaths in San Diego County, a 78-year-old man and and an 85-year-old woman, bringing the total to 120 as the human toll of the disease neared 61,000 nationwide. Confirmed local cases increased by 118 as the U.S. total passed the 1 million mark.

According to Thursday’s San Diego Union-Tribune:

After 15 straight days of new case totals in the double digits, seven or the last nine updates have featured totals with more than 100 cases. However, that’s probably a good thing. Long held back by a range or factors, from a lack or materials to restrictive criteria that emphasized only the sickest and those at the highest risk, testing is happening more frequently. As health officials have explained time and time again over the past week, more positives pop up when more tests are performed.

To deal with this reality, the county has been releasing the percent or newly reported test results that are positive and, here, the trend continues to be encouraging. About 6 percent of the results reported to the county Tuesday were positive. That’s significantly better than a 12 percent rate reported just a few days ago. Overall, though, the key is to see a gradual decline in the number of positives and, for the most part, that does appear to be happening, at least according to a rolling 14-day average computed and released daily by the county.

“There is some up and down, but the primary thing that we want to see in the past 14 days is a downward trajectory,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health Officer. “We feel that this is also going in the right direction.”

That “also” came in the context of Wooten’s overall report on how the region is doing meeting the governor’s five reopening criteria. One of the most critical Is a steady or declining trend of COVID-related hospitalizations and a stable impact on local hospitals that is not forcing them to open “crisis” mode. Though hospitals to the south are clearly handling more COVID patients than those In the rest of the county, it’s clear, Wooten said, that no facilities are currently in crisis mode and none have been so Tar. The county will also need to demonstrate downward trends in the number of emergency department patients exhibiting flu like or COVID symptoms and, in both of those cases, Wooten said, the downward trajectory of trend lines has been encouraging so far.

During this weekend’s Southern California heat wave, a number of beaches in Orange County were visibly crowded with thousands of people. The sight clearly disturbed the governor, who admonished beachgoers in a press conference on Monday. He said such risky behavior could delay the state’s ability to reopen other activities as it tries to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Those images are an example of what not to see, what not to do if we’re going to make the meaningful progress we’ve made the past couple of weeks,” Newsom said.

“The reality is we are just a few weeks away, not months away, from making measurable and meaningful changes to our stay-at-home order.”

Several municipalities in San Diego County reopened their beaches to limited use on Monday. Recreational activities such as running and swimming.

In San Diego, gatherings, boating and group activities are not permitted, and boardwalks, piers and parking lots are closed.

“We do not want to give back the gains that we have sacrificed so hard (for),” Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. “We do not want to see the beaches crowded. That’s what led to their closure in the first place.”

Beaches in Coronado, Encinitas and Oceanside reopened for recreation uses Monday.