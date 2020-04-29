Numbers and Graphs on COVID-19 Cases in San Diego County

Here are some sobering graphs and numbers on county COVID-19 cases from the San Diego County health department and one from the San Diego Union-Tribune. Does that curve look likes it flattening out?
by Source on April 29, 2020 · 4 comments
I’m not trying to downplay the significance of the COVID threat but I think it is also important to have a perspective. The first graph shows 3,314 cases in San Diego County. The county has a population of 3.338 million people. That calculates to one tenth of one percent of the county’s population.
On our best day we tested around 3000 people out of a population of over 3 million. Where testing has been more controlled and scientific in nature a large number of asymptomatic positive cases were detected. We are not doing testing of the general population, so we do not have any freekin’ IDEA of how many people have this disease in SD county. Forget any margin of error discussions, or percentage of faulty positives and negatives; the number of tests is statistically insignificant at this point in time.
We do not know the denominator.
The graph says 3,314 confirmed cases. Even if there are 10 times as many people actually infected but not sick, that’s still one percent of the county. Like I said, not downplaying it, just providing some perspective that some might find comforting.
It could be 50 thousand, or 500 thousand. We Do Not Know!