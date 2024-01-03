First Snow of 2024 Hits San Diego’s Local Mountains

This view is from the Mt. Laguna Lodge live cam from today, January 3, 2024, at 2 pm.

You heard it first here.

From Times of San Diego:

Cooler weather and a round of precipitation is headed to San Diego County Wednesday as a low pressure trough moves through California, according to the National Weather Service.

Some snow is expected to fall in the mountains coupled with windy conditions, especially in the mountains, deserts and coastal waters. There is also a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

See a comparison with Mt. Laguna exactly one year ago.

Editordude: an earlier version had that typical new years’ error: wrote last years date.