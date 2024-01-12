After 100 Days of War – Time for a Cease-Fire in Gaza – Just as Our Country Helps to Expand the Conflict

As the war between Israel and Hamas hits the 100th day, it has come time for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. The historical irony is that the calls for a cease-fire and claims of genocide coincide with a drastic expansion of the conflict by our own country.

The numbers from Gaza are horrendous.

Since the war began on October 7, 2023, there the more than 24,000 killed —with more than 23,000 Palestinian deaths in Gaza and the West Bank and 1,200 deaths in Israel.

The United Nations reports that as of Dec. 13, 2023, there have been over 18,608 Palestinian fatalities in Gaza, including approximately 5,153 women and 7,729 children. This is in addition to the 1200 fatalities in Israel since the attack including at least 33 children.

As of January 12, 2024, the Committee to Protect Journalist’s preliminary investigations show at least 82 journalists and media workers have been killed since the war began on October 7.

More than 300 health workers have been killed, including 135 staff employees of the United Nations and 32 Civil Defence workers while on duty.

As of Dec. 24, 2023, on average, one or two UN employees have died in Gaza each day of the war. That toll is “something we have never seen in the history of the United Nations”, said its secretary general, António Guterres.

And now this ……..

The United States and Britain have launched military strikes in Yemen in response to Houthi rebel attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, raising fears of an escalation of conflict in the region.

Hours after Friday’s attacks, which the rebels said killed five people, the Houthis warned that all US and British assets have now become “legitimate targets”.

US President Joe Biden said the strikes followed “unprecedented” attacks by the Houthis on commercial ships in the Red Sea and warned he would “not hesitate” to take further action if necessary.

Claims of Genocide

A two-day public hearing in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) began on Thursday. The South African government brought the case against Israel on December 29, accusing it of “genocidal acts” in its assaults on Gaza.

And the US has been supplying Israel with all those bombs.

All of this forces our collective moral conscience to demand an immediate cease-fire!

The Rag usually doesn’t comment on international issues but this on requires all of our focus.