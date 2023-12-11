We Can’t Let Anne Frank’s Hopes and Dreams Die

by Ernie McCray

I’m remembering

walking up a stairway

in Amsterdam

through narrow doorways

looking into nooks and crannies

in Anne Frank’s hiding place,

an annex attached to a home

where she chronicled

in a diary

that stands as a gift to humanity,

the trials and tribulations

of her people,

Jews,

targeted by an overly maniacal

form of hate

that wanted them

eliminated from the human race,

and being an empathizer

by nature

I felt overcome with emotion

as I strolled through her living space

imagining myself

being her, covered in fear,

and then amazingly finding

in me a measure of hope

as she showed

when she wrote:

“I have the feeling that friends are on the way,”

in reference to hearing the news

that the Allied troops

seemed to be coming through

in her people’s behalf,

paving a path for them

to feel safe

in the world…

But, oh, hatred dies a lingeringly

slow death,

like a chicken flapping

with its head cut off,

as today,

the loathing of human beings

connected in any way to Judaism,

is an animosity

that too many Nazi-minded folks

can’t let go,|

compelling them to

openly threaten

descendants of Abraham

with death threats

and anti-Jew graffiti,

their antisemitic deeds

leading to

the closing of Jewish day schools,

anxiety for students in Ivy League schools,

Jewish grandmothers and mothers

buying and learning how to shoot guns

to defend themselves against

such tyranny,

leaving our world society

with a mission

of not letting Anne Frank’s

hopes and dreams die.

Our quest for dignity

for everyone

lives on.