Don’t Jail Trump — Outsmart Him.

By Colleen O’Connor

The false choices for bringing Trump to account for violating “gag orders” are looming large.

Special Prosecutor Jack Smith (January 6th investigation), the judge in Trump’s civil fraud case, the Attorneys General in Georgia, and New York have all railed against the not-so-subtle threats against themselves, their families, and/or clerks and Georgia election workers.

Fines have failed to deter Trump’s outbursts on social media, in front of the press, and at rallies that would have landed any other defendant in jail. $5,000 or $10,000 are meaningless. Even a million dollars would not stop his threatening bombasts and incitement to chaos.

Trump just raises funds off every imagined slight, selling hats, T-shirts and make-believe.

Hence, the push to jail him. To stop the non-stop “terrorizations” and violations of the gag orders. Fear and cruelty are the point. The visual and investigative evidence from the January 6th assault on the capital underscores that reality.

Yet, the chaos and denials continue. The country is torn apart. The combatants become more aggrieved and dangerous. Jailing Trump will only exacerbate the problem.

Indeed, it is probable that this is his greatest “end game.” Not just deny, delay, and disparage, but as with the Supreme Court appointees, find the last best hope to save himself.

So, too, with defying the Courts’ multiple gag orders. Not just to keep the spotlight on himself and his grievances, but by design, to be sent to jail. Any jail. Any confinement. Any place where he can assemble a mob.

The “Free Trump” signs are already ordered. The MAGA crowd already notified to, “Stand back and Stand by.” Should he be sent to any prison, anywhere, even an ankle bracelet under House arrest, Trump’s January 6th debacle will repeat itself.

That’s the plan. That’s what he wants. To be jailed.

Then what? Chaos. Violence and fear are the powder kegs. Imagine it. Visualize the updated mayhem.

To avoid that, “Outsmart them.”

This requires discipline, planning, and a realization that to do otherwise spells catastrophe.

Do not jail Trump. Outsmart him and the MAGA crowd now in charge of the House of Representatives with their states’ rights’ agenda to declare all federal laws/elections “null and void” as in a new (or relic of the old) Confederacy.

How then, to require responsibility and deliver order back to the body politic, whilst running short of time. The 2024 election is already here.

Try humor. Deadly to the self-important.

Political cartoonists help here. The opening sketches of SNL are often spot on. Politico’s Friday “cartoons of the week” another.

Introducing Trump as the “Former president and current courtroom sketch model” is another.

Failing humor try taking on Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, which Judge Arthur Engoron just did, ordering her to testify in her father’s ongoing $250 million fraud trial.

Trump’s responses:

Engoron is a “Trump hating” and “unhinged” judge, per a post Saturday on Truth Social. “I truly believe he is CRAZY, but certainly, at a minimum, CRAZED in his hatred of me,” Trump added.

In another message posted Saturday, Trump called Engoron a “grossly incompetent ‘judge'” and a “partisan political hack,” adding that “This Radical Trump Hater Must Be Taken Off This Case!”

Read what you want into the last line. Coded or not.

Fines, gag orders, investigations, threats, loss of the Presidency, properties tied up in legal and financial disputes. Nothing seems to “gag” him.

One last possibility, order the former President to pay for 24/7 protection for all those he has maligned, threatened, caused serious harm (and their families). Do not wait for a magical moment of remorse. And impound the money (via disgorgement) asap.

Serious money flowing out of his control may do what the gag orders intended and failed to do. Stop the threats, the cruelty and the chaos and perhaps pay a fraction of the cost to the taxpayers for all the unpaid back taxes, frivolous appeals, lengthy investigations and trauma.

Don’t jail him. Outsmart him.