Disgraced Former Sheriff Gore Withdraws His Nomination for Ethics Commission

San Diego U-T

More than a month after being nominated by Mayor Todd Gloria to serve on the San Diego Ethics Commission, former Sheriff Bill Gore has withdrawn his nomination in the face of overwhelming opposition.

Gloria’s staff announced the withdrawal in a memo released late Monday — hours before the city council was scheduled to formally consider the recommendation. The council will move forward with debate over a second nominee, Deval Zaveri, a former Navy lawyer who now works in private practice. …

Gloria’s nomination of the former sheriff last month generated immediate backlash from criminal justice reform advocates and family members of people who died in San Diego County jails in recent years. According to sheriff’s department records, more than 170 people died in county jails on Gore’s watch since he was first appointed sheriff in 2009. …

Gore stepped down as county sheriff in early 2022, the same day the California State Auditor released a report finding that conditions in San Diego County jails were so dangerous that new legislation was needed to impose reforms.

The mortality rate in San Diego County jails was the highest among all of California’s largest counties throughout most of that period, according to a six-month investigation published by The San Diego Union-Tribune in late 2019.