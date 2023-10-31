An’s Dry Cleaning Gelato Shop Coming to Ocean Beach

From SanDiegoVille

After being named second Best Ice Cream Shop in America by USA Today, San Diego’s 5-year-old An’s Dry Cleaning Gelato Shop is continuing its local expansion and will soon open a new location in Ocean Beach.

David Aguilera, Travis Bailey, Kris Warren, and Jimmy Blalock opened the flagship An’s Dry Cleaning on Adams Avenue between Hawthorn Coffee and Tajima Restaurant in North Park in spring 2018.

Named after the shuttered dry cleaning shop it replaced, An’s is meant to pay homage to the classic American dry cleaner in its design, finishes, and layout.

In 2021, a second area location called An’s Hatmakers opened in Del Mar Plaza. Earlier this year, An’s came in second place behind Virginia’s Island Creamery in USA Today’s 10Best competition for the 2023 Best Ice Cream Shop in America. The gelateria has also been featured in Forbes, Zagat and Lonely Planet.

An’s has taken over a former cell phone repair and electronics store space on Bacon Street in Ocean Beach for the company’s third location. Like other locations, An’s (pronounced Ahn) will offer a menu of traditional and non-traditional, small-batch gelato flavors, all named after fabrics, served from a classic Pozzetti gelato case. Highlights from the menu include Leather, a brown butter and chocolate chip cookie flavor, and Burlap, which is a mix of peanut butter, coconut and chocolate.

An’s Gelato is expected to open in the coming months at 1861 Bacon Street in San Diego’s Ocean Beach. For more information, visit adcgelato.com.

According to Google Maps this is what it looks like “now.”