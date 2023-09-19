The War on San Diego’s Planning Groups

Editordude: The following is by Kate Callen who is a candidate for the District 3 seat on the San Diego City Council.
By Kate Callen
Imagine if all democratically-elected officials had to “apply” to keep their jobs. And the candidates they defeated were invited to apply for those jobs. And the “winners” were chosen behind closed doors.
This is called “overturning elections,” and it’s exactly what is happening to San Diego’s 53 community planning groups, including District 3’s five groups: Downtown, Greater Golden Hill, Mission Valley, North Park, and Uptown.
For nearly 60 years, planning groups have exemplified the power of local democracy. Like my mother before me, I was elected to the North Park Planning Committee, and I know from direct experience that these all-volunteer groups work tirelessly to represent the will of their communities.
A few years ago, the City’s power elite abruptly declared war on planning groups, complaining that group members just weren’t the right sort of people. Every member has now been asked for personal information that includes age, race, and income.
City Hall will use that information to either bestow official “recognition” on these elected groups OR withdraw it and replace them with hand-picked groups that NEVER WERE ELECTED!
This assault on local democracy was done at the direction of “strong mayor” Todd Gloria. And our City Council either helped lead the charge or stayed quiet on the sidelines.
Want to know the real reasons for the war on planning groups? Read my letter below published in the Union-Tribune in 2022.
I am running for the D3 Council seat to challenge City Hall’s culture of autocracy. If elected, I will support our planning groups, provide the resources these volunteers badly need, and fight any efforts to overturn their elections.
Starting with the Sept. 28 Greater Golden Hill meeting, I will attend every D3 planning group meeting to thank the members and personally attest to the value of their work. My next e-blast will include a full schedule of planning group meeting dates, times, and locations.
Please forward this message to your friends and neighbors. To learn more about my campaign, visit www.katecallen.com. District 3, We Can Do Better!
Letter to the Editor, SD Union-Tribune, March 17, 2022
“Complaints that planning groups ‘kill off housing’ have no basis in fact. These advisory groups have never had the power to curb growth. They can only make recommendations that convey the general will of their communities. City Hall can and routinely does ignore that input.
“The real problem here is that elected officials and their allies in the building industry are easily bruised. Even after a string of victories (proliferation of accessory dwelling units, passage of Senate Bills 9 and 10), they continue to fret. They want total public acquiescence, and they will brook no opposition.
“Stifling the messenger to block the message never works. Community residents who are feeling the strain of disastrous land-use policies will not be silenced. As North Park’s three-year battle over the 30th Street bike lanes has shown, when politicians try to shut out constituents, our resolve strengthens and our voices get louder.”
Kate Callen, North Park
What Kate says definitely applies to the 3 planning groups in the OB / Pt Loma area. She will face incumbent Stephen Whitburn and at least one other challenger, trial attorney Colleen Cusack, in the March 5 primary.
District 3 includes downtown San Diego, South Park, North Park, Hillcrest and part of Mission Valley.
WELL DONE. Bravo! Kate. Keep up the good work! Your district has been STUFFED with SB 10 units, AirBnbs and way too many bike lanes! Big loss to a once super neighborhood…North Park.
Thanks, Gravitas! I am heartsick at what has happened to my North Park community. My decision to run for D3 began on the day dozens of us stood on 30th Street and watched city crews paint the curbs red. It felt like City Hall was giving us the middle finger. Over the next 6 months, I will focus relentlessly on the Mayor’s and the City Council’s blatant disrespect for neighborhoods and the people who live and work in them. Stay tuned.
On the counter side of that, it has been nice being able to bike along 30th with the bike lanes in place. There are some spots where it’s a bit dangerous if the rider isn’t paying attention to cars making a right turn but it’s just something you learn to be aware of and ride defensively. Overall, I’m much more comfortable riding along 30 now than I was before they were put in. I know plenty of NP residents who feel the same way.
I was hit recently on Uni crossing 30th so I’ve become a bit unsympathetic to hardships the bike lanes of caused TBH.
Chris, I have been impressed by the political acumen of bike lane activists. It is only natural for people to strive to advance their own personal interests. My disappointment is with the politicians who took sides, including some who expressed skepticism about bike lanes as candidates then flipped once elected. As I’ve told my North Park compatriots, don’t be angry with bike lane activists for getting what they want. Be angry with politicians who disrespected the majority of residents and small business owners in our community.
I’m a District 9 resident (working hard to defeat my council member, Sean Elo-Rivera), so I can’t vote for Kate.
But I’ve contributed to her campaign and will walk precincts for her, just like I did for Tommy Hough in District 6.
We need smart, realistic, honest and, most importantly truly independent council members like Kate to bring real representation to the City Council, and not just in the districts in which we live.
Please learn more about Kate’s positions on the issues that matter most to you and your neighbors, and please consider contributing to her campaign, and walking a precinct for her. https://www.katecallen.com/
Kate is a refreshing change from the current lock out we have experienced from our current city hall. She will blow open the doors once again. Kate is a true passionate leader. Something that is lacking with our current city council member.
It really comes down to the fact that dense housing proponents (developers, urbanists, YIMBYs, etc) want something they know community planning groups do not support. Developers want max profit and the others naively believe an explosion of dense housing will drive the cost of housing down. CPGs get in the way of that so the only way to defeat them is to drastically weaken them.
Kate, thank you for caring (even though I can’t vote for you since I live in D2). You’ve really hit the nail on the head about the most important issues we’re facing – threats to planning groups and more bike lanes. I’m so happy someone finally is going to make this election a referendum on them. I just have to ask though before I tell other people I know in D3 to vote for you: where do you stand on housing? As far as I’m concerned we are FULL and these young people need to do what we all did and save up to buy a house.